Crane catches fire Sunday afternoon

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department reported no injuries when a crane at Weikert Iron and Metal Recycling, 2240 Schley Ave., caught fire Sunday afternoon, but damage is estimated at about $100,000.

Assistant fire Chief Mike Hartman said firefighters were called at about 1:50 p.m. to reports of a pile of items on fire. Nine firefighters and two trucks responded. On arrival, firefighters found the stationary crane, used to move items around the yard, was on fire. The crane was reported fully engulfed, as well as some of the materials around it.

“I’m going to guess the crane is going to be a complete loss,” he said. “They were able to save pieces of the crane, but I think it will be a complete loss for them.”

Hartman commented that Muscatine has an automatic mutual aid agreement with Fruitland Fire Department in the case of a structure fire. Since a structure fire was not reported, Fruitland Fire Department did not respond.

On the scene, the firefighters got the fire contained quickly but remained on scene for three hours to ensure the fire would not rekindle. Hartman said fires of this kind could be brought under control quickly, but it took time to pull the pile of items apart to get every hot spot put out.

Hartman said the investigation into the fire was underway. No preliminary cause is reported.