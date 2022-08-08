Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars.

At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.

On July 28, she was in the passenger seat of her girlfriend Mikayla Healy’s car when it was in a t-bone accident on Highway 61. It was determined the northbound passenger car Healy was driving was struck by a pickup truck driven by Joseph Gadzik, 48, of Davenport, on Highway 61 as the car attempted to turn left onto University. The accident remains under investigation. Members of the Iowa State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

“There is not a whole lot I remember,” Magnison recounts from a chair in the garden of her mother’s house. “I remember getting up that morning. I had to work at 5 a.m. It was my second day at Hon. My girlfriend had messaged me – something about losing her job and it being a family emergency. I asked my boss if I could leave early. After that, it’s gone. I don’t remember anything.”

Magnison calls Healy an “immaculate driver” and said if she was going to get into a car accident, she never would have thought it would be with her.

Right now, Magnison only assumes she was in the crash, because she doesn’t recall any of it. She remembers waking up at the University of Iowa Hospital and being told she was in an accident about four days later. Paramedics on scene have reported she and Healy had spoken to them after the crash, but Magnison doesn’t remember doing that.

After the collision, Magnison and Healy were both air-lifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where both were in critical condition. Magnison believes during the crash Healy had reached over to try to hold her in place, causing their heads to knock together. Both suffered bleeding of the brain, although Healy had a previous head trauma and her injury was worse. On Thursday, Aug. 4, over a week after the crash, Magnison learned Healy had opened her eyes for the first time.

Now comes time for recovery. Magnison is beginning physical therapy this week. She still has staples in the side of her head for a skull fracture. She can’t hear from one of her ears. She also has a fractured shoulder, three broken ribs and one of her lungs collapsed in the accident. She expects not to be able to work for at least six months. She also shows much appreciation to the people at Hon who, despite the fact she had only worked there two days, had contributed much to help her.

Healy had only just relocated to Muscatine. Magnison said the two had met on an online dating app. At the time neither had wanted to be in a serious relationship. After a trip to Muscatine from St. Cloud. Minn. to meet Magnison, Healy found herself wanting to stay with Magnison. While originally, the couple had agreed that this wasn’t going to be a serious relationship, they quickly changed their minds.

“I told her if she wants to be here, then be here,” Magnison said. “If you’re happy, you’re happy.”

Healy has been in Muscatine ever since.

Magnison said if Healy needs to go home to her family to heal, she understands. She also says if Healy wants to stay with her, she is absolutely welcome.

“I love that girl with my whole heart,” she said.

Angel Knorr, Magnison’s mother, said that her daughter even being alive is a miracle. She comes from a big family that believes in the power of prayer. Magnison commented that a day earlier while she was at a Verizon store, one of the clerks had followed her out to her car to pray over her.

With a long road to recovery ahead of her, Magnison hopes people can contribute to help pay for expenses, including trips to Iowa City for therapy and to see Healy. The family thanks everyone who has helped them in their time of need.

Collections are still being taken to aid the family. A Go Fund Me page is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-ally?member=20995135&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer