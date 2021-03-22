Current conditions indicate good planting and growing seasons for crops this year

Additionally, Schmitt warned that farmers will still likely have to watch out for pests and vermin during the season despite a previously harsh winter. Although the subzero temperatures might have had a chance at killing off insects, Schmitt said that there likely wasn’t much damage done to the insect population with many able to survive thanks to the thick, insulating layer of snow that the area received.

“Insect survival has been very good, and I think that’s one of the things that people need to remember to be watching for and be ready to act if needed,” he said.

Farmers who were affected by last year’s derecho event will also need to play close attention to their planting. “If people had increased loss of corn grain on the ground because of the derecho that they weren’t able to harvest and are going to plant corn in that field again this year, they will need to manage that volunteer corn.”

For this, Schmitt advised these farmers to think about the herbicide package that they used for last year’s corn so that they can plant this year’s corn with a different herbicide package – one that will allow the leftover corn to be killed off without harming the currently-growing corn.