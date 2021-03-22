Current conditions indicate good planting and growing seasons for crops this year

MUSCATINE – As the seasons of weather shift, local farmers are preparing for their own seasons of planting and growing crops such as corn and soybeans. But while the snow and ice may finally be gone, it isn’t yet known how much rain will come in the next few weeks.
When last asked about the potential washout in October 2020, ISU Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt warned that if 2021 saw a spring filled with rain, that extra water may not have many places to go.
This is due to the Southeast area seeing so much rain last fall, allowing the soil to then have a full charge of moisture. Current predictions, however, are indicating that farmers shouldn’t have to worry too much about getting washed out.
“From a precipitation standpoint, we are between an above-average and below-average prediction,” Schmitt said, “There’s a 33 percent chance of an above-average precipitation northeast of us, and likewise if you get a ways southwest of us, the indicators are a lower-than-average precipitation.”
With the Quad Cities and Muscatine County being right in the middle between the two, Schmitt believes that local farmers will likely see average to slightly-above average rains through the planting season due to being so close to that above-average area indicated on the forecast maps. Predictions regarding other weather factors such as heat are looking similar.
“I think as we look at the planting season, the indicators from the climate prediction center are that we have about a 40 percent chance of normal temperatures during that time period of April/May/June,” Schmitt said, “The temperatures will probably be average or better, so I think from a temperature standpoint that’s what we can look forward to.”
Moving ahead to the growing season of June, July and August, conditions overall seem to be looking pretty good, though not ideal.
“Through the growing season, the indicators at this point are showing a 33 to 45 percent chance of above-average temperatures, so probably warmer than average,” Schmitt continued, “and from a precipitation standpoint, we are right on the line between a 33 percent chance of lower-than-normal and normal precipitation.”
While a warmer-than-normal growing season may not result in the bigger yields or the bigger corn kernels that farmers like to see due to a warmer season not being able to slow down the grain filling process, locals shouldn’t be affected by any drier-than-normal conditions because of the soil in the area still having plenty of moisture within it.
“With our soil, the plow lines are running which means they’re holding all the moisture they can,” Schmitt said, “and so we’re set up pretty good in that way. Given the fact that we’re looking at normal to below-normal precipitation later in the summer, going with that full profile will give us some real comfort, I think.”
Additionally, Schmitt warned that farmers will still likely have to watch out for pests and vermin during the season despite a previously harsh winter. Although the subzero temperatures might have had a chance at killing off insects, Schmitt said that there likely wasn’t much damage done to the insect population with many able to survive thanks to the thick, insulating layer of snow that the area received.
“Insect survival has been very good, and I think that’s one of the things that people need to remember to be watching for and be ready to act if needed,” he said.
Farmers who were affected by last year’s derecho event will also need to play close attention to their planting. “If people had increased loss of corn grain on the ground because of the derecho that they weren’t able to harvest and are going to plant corn in that field again this year, they will need to manage that volunteer corn.”
For this, Schmitt advised these farmers to think about the herbicide package that they used for last year’s corn so that they can plant this year’s corn with a different herbicide package – one that will allow the leftover corn to be killed off without harming the currently-growing corn.
Finally, he reminded residents to wait until planting and soil conditions are good before going out into the field, being ready to act when they are good. “In 2020, we saw a lot of people go out into the fields before they should have, and the crops struggle a little with that,” he said, “If our weather would have been a lot drier than it was last year, doing that would have had a significant effect on yields.”
As a reminder, ideal periods for planting corn are after April 11 and before May 5-8 while soybeans can be planted as late mid-May, although being planted around mid-April could result in bigger soybean yields.
Despite small worries, conditions are still looking positive overall for this year’s crops. “All in all, the indications are that we’re going to have a pretty good planting season, a good growing season, maybe a little bit warmer than we’d like to have it later in the season, and maybe just a little bit drier than normal,” Schmitt said.