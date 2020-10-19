Cyclists, family, hold memorial ride for Joe Mann, a year after he was struck and killed while biking

“It was a good gathering of cycling friends and the biking community all around,” said Greg Harper of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness. “It felt good to memorialize Joe, because he was just an all-around great guy and an amazing cyclist. There’s so many things that could be said about Joe, it’s hard to really encapsulate it all. He will be deeply missed.”

Harper enjoyed meeting other cyclists who had ridden with Joe over the years. Joe had also participated in endurance rides throughout his life, such as RAGBRAI, the 24-hour Ultra-Distance event, and the Race Across the West section for Race Across America.

“It was just fun to be with them and see them face-to-face,” Harper said, “because (Joe) would talk about all the people he’d met and rode with. It was good just to be there. Everybody kept pretty good spirits and rode to their own ability.”

Two different routes were used. One, a 30 mile route, honored the 35 years Joe worked prior to the retirement he was looking forward to. The other route, 50 miles, was used to honor Joe’s 56 years of life. Both were a mix of gravel and pavement, with the first mile a Ride of Silence.

While the weather was chilly and windy, that was fitting, Connie said.