Professor John Dabeet couldn’t help but be choked up as he accepted his presidential award for a lifetime of service.

“It’s being a bit selfish, but I do this all so I can be … . A role model for my kids,” he said.

The statement drew thunderous applause from the 60-plus people who attended the award ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the student center of Muscatine Community College. In February, Dabeet, a business professor at Muscatine Community College, learned that he had earned the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for his volunteer work with a myriad of groups at the local, state and national levels, including Muscatine Sister Cities, the Muscatine School Board, the State Central Committee for the Democratic Party, Sister Cities International and President Biden’s foreign policy team.

To qualify for the award, a candidate has to have at least 4,000 hours of volunteer service. The award was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. Dabeet said he had started his journey of service 35 years ago in the United States. During his acceptance speech, Dabeet stressed the importance of volunteering. He said making a difference in his community and especially in the lives of future leaders — these being children that he advocates for through his role as school board president and the students he teaches at Muscatine Community College — was his main goal.

During the presentation Rita Hart, former state senator, retired educator and chair-elect of the Iowa Democratic Party, presented the award.

“John is a fitting choice for this award as it honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around to take action too,” she said.

Born in Jerusalem, Dabeet has served as a visiting professor in South Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Jordan and Palestine. He has previously been recognized for service by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad with the Outstanding Citizen Award. In 2020 he was named Palestinian Person of the Year. In 2021 he received the Palestinian Presidents Academic Diplomacy Award. He also served as a foreign volunteer advisor for President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team. He is the current president of the U.S.-Palestinian Council.

Hart said the award honored people who worked to solve some of the main problems facing the country.

“It is an award who recognizes wonderful people like John who have contributed more than 4,000 hours of volunteer time … so far,” she said.

As Dabeet approached the podium, the audience gave him the first of many standing ovations.

With Dabeet openly moved to tears by the honor, he paused to comment, “For those of you who know me well, you know I don’t have a problem standing up talking.”