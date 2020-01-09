MUSCATINE - “Though it is impossible for me to see my art projects through others’ eyes, I hope these images and forms can be appreciated as original creative efforts.”
This is Dan Rohde’s hope as he prepares for his pieces to be put up for Muscatine residents to see and experience.
Starting January 11 through March 8, the Muscatine Art Center will be hosting “A Visual Arts Retrospective”, a new exhibit featuring pieces from regional artist Dan Rohde. The exhibit will be placed in the historic Musser-McColm mansion of the Art Center. Though Rohde has exhibited at the Art Center in the past, this new show features 65 of his unique pieces.
While most of Rohde’s training has been in literature, writing and music, he’s enjoyed expressing himself with art ever since he was a child, often collaborating with his parents on projects like building model cars and airplanes and doing embroidery and cross stitch.
Rodhe learned how to use a camera, develop film and make prints while he was attending the University of Iowa. He also visited art museums in several other cities, further pushing his curiosity in various visual art forms, and was a commercial-industrial painter for several years.
After attending a Chinese brush and ink painting class through Kirkwood Community College in the early 1970s, Rodhe took it upon himself to explore other visual art mediums in his own time. This includes acrylics, watercolors, intaglio, plaster and more.
In relation to these memories and many other personal moments, “A Visual Arts Retrospective” is a collection that features mixed media collages and assemblages. Using paintings, prints, 3D pieces and more, Rohde aspired to create and develop what could only be called a visual autobiography with each one representing what he considered to be different problems that required different solutions.
“My subjects often have a personal connection to me,” Rohde said, “A few began as doodles and evolved. Many sat on shelves for years, but eventually were resurrected to be improved, finished or framed. Some are serious, some whimsical and more than a few were dead ends and abandoned.” To him, trying to create interesting images and forms with different media is a continuing, challenging learning process.
"Dan Rohde has been a fixture in our community for a long time, and everyone knows him,” said Virginia Cooper, the Center’s registrar, “Between his use of multiple mediums and hints of literature and writing components in his works from his experience as an educator, there is something in Dan's art that appeals to everyone." The center is also planning a reception for Rohde. The day and time will be announced at a later date.
“A Visual Arts Retrospective”, along with the other pieces at the Muscatine Art Center, can be enjoyed Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.. Admission is free though donations are appreciated.
