Dancing to give back: Miss Louise School of Dance continues annual holiday performance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For me, the reason why I have always done a Holiday Stroll performance is to give back,” Munday said, adding Christmas has been an important part of her family. “My grandfather was the first to patent the Christmas tree stand, so Christmas has been in my blood my whole life. It’s a wonderful time, it makes people happy even when things are rough.”

For several months this year, Munday had to close her dance school because of the pandemic, even cancelling the traditional Mother’s Day weekend recital. Her students and her families still gave her a bit of cheer that day with a car parade.

“I thought, this is happening all over the world. This pandemic has flipped our lives upside down, and we need something to give us spirit – whether that’s driving past a performance or walking down to see it,” she said, “(Our performance) is a way to give back and hopefully it’ll work.”

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Munday made masks mandatory in her studio. Her students keep a 12-foot distance from each other and wash their hands every half-hour, and pop-in visits are prohibited.