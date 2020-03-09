Dangerous conditions over the weekend resulted in Muscatine being put under burn ban

MUSCATINE COUNTY — On Saturday, March 7, State Fire Marshal Dan Wood announced Muscatine County would be put under a burn ban.

Until further notice, residents from Muscatine County will not be permitted to start open burning fires on their property, due to dangerous weather conditions — excessive dry weather and high winds. Any violation of this ban will result in a misdemeanor charge.

“With the high winds this weekend, (burning) was dangerous to life and property," said Brian Wright.

Wright, who represents each of the fire departments within Muscatine County, was the first to bring these conditions to Wood’s attention.

“Basically, the guidelines that were taken from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office says that a fire chief that is in or responds to Muscatine County can request a burn ban," Wright said.

On Saturday, Wright noticed various county fire departments responding to a number of grass fires.

After a fire chief suggested considering a burn ban, Wright and the other county fire chiefs went through the process.