While a variety of sprinklers are going off in Muscatine against the heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire area until 9 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values are expected to rise as high as 105 degrees. A prolonged period of excessive heat is also predicted through Friday evening. Additional advisories may be issued. People are warned to take precautions if they work or spend time outside to know the signs of heat exhaustion and to wear light, loose-fitting clothes.