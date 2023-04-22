The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a deceased man found Thursday evening in the parking lot of Arby’s at 412 Cleveland.

According to a news release, officers responded at about 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a medical emergency at the location. Upon arrival, a deceased adult male was discovered within a vehicle that was parked in the lot.

No cause of death has been determined, but the release said foul play is not suspected. The subject’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922, Ext. 614.