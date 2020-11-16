Deck fire breaks out at Muscatine home on Monday afternoon

MUSCATINE — A small fire broke out Monday at 311 East 6th St., Muscatine.

Mimi Collazo was at home with her kids when the fire broke out.

"Me and my kids were in the living room watching TV, and I just smelled some smoke," she said.

Collazo found smoke in her kitchen. She opened the back door and could see a fire underneath her porch and beginning to travel to the side of the building.

"It scared me," Collazo said. "This is my first time ever having a fire or something like this happen. All I could think about is saving my kids and rushing them out first, I didn't care about anything else."

Collazo said they were lucky to be at home and awake. "Imagine if we would have went to sleep at night and it started," she said. "That could have been a really bad outcome."

Once they got out of their house, Muscatine firefighters were called and arrived on the scene. After getting control of the fire, the crew broke through the fencing to get to the origins of the fire underneath the deck.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Collazo said firefighters told her that the wiring in her backyard security cameras may have been the source.

