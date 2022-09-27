Defense requests Mandsager's suit be dismissed

MUSCATINE – Five former Muscatine City Council members who are being sued by the former Muscatine City Administrator have filed a motion to a summary judgement and dismissal of the lawsuit according to court records.

According to a filing from counsel for Diana Broderson, Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo, and Nadine Brockert, the defense is requesting the lawsuit be dismissed entirely. It claims the termination of former city administrator Gregg Mandsager was based on his failure to get along with the council members. The document argues Mandsager was terminated due to alleged open hostility to his bosses and says the termination is “fair and square” and that there is no reason for a jury to hear “convoluted theories as to why the council cannot hold Mandsager accountable for his actions.”

“After nearly three years of challenges to his December 2019 termination which included the exchange of tens of thousands of documents and eleven dispositions, Mandsager simply cannot sustain his burdens at trial,” the motion claims.

A hearing on the motion is set for Oct. 21.

A settlement conference scheduled for Sept. 22 was also cancelled. A jury trial on the suit is expected to begin Nov. 14.

Mandsager is suing the mayor and the four council members who voted to end his contract when he was removed from his position as city administrator on Dec. 5, 2019, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. Attorney Donald Beattie of Des Moines filed the suit in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17, 2021, and requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages.

The suit alleges Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress. It states it was common for Broderson allegedly to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit in which both Mandsager and Broderson had been awarded settlements from the city.

The suit also alleges Broderson conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager. During the Oct. 17, 2019, Muscatine City Council meeting, Brackett requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they had a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited.

Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009, and just before the discussion he was given a pay increase after an annual performance evaluation.

Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.

In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued because of COVID-19 concerns. It is now considered moot because the council has already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.