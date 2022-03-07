Delays expected on Mississippi Drive in Muscatine

Drivers can expect traffic delays on Mississippi Drive next week as work to replace a light pole base in the median between Linn and Broadway streets is undertaken. Heuer Construction, Inc., is planning to start work Tuesday morning (March 8) with a flagger at either end of the section of median to flag vehicles through. Work will be conducted during the daytime hours only for the entire week with the street opened back up in the evenings. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone, obey traffic control devices, and seek alternate routes if possible.