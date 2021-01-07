Democrats, Republicans and local law enforcement express disapproval of violence at US Capitol

“It doesn’t matter who started or did it, it should not have happened,” he said of the riot.

Kelcey Brackett, current Chair for Muscatine Democrats, said that he was disappointed by the event as well as concerned, but not surprised. He also said it was “disgraceful” that the Confederate flag was allowed to be brought into the Capitol and raised.

“We have a political leader who has been stoking these flames for years at this point — even before he was elected,” Brackett said, “His behavior is not unexpected. … He treated others like pawns and tools for his own means, and (the protesters) fell lockstep into that and took actions against our nation, and they should be treated as the traitors that they are.”

Though he said that he would not make judgement of the actions of the Capitol’s police at this time, Brackett did acknowledge that something went wrong during the event.

“The fact that that many people were allowed to get in meant that planning was not carried out accordingly by law enforcement and other authorities in charge of protecting our Capitol,” he said, “A disorganized bunch of very confused individuals managed to overtake our nation’s Capitol, and that is just completely unacceptable.”