Democrats, Republicans and local law enforcement express disapproval of violence at US Capitol

MUSCATINE — In Washington D.C., Congress was forced to evacuate the U.S. Capitol building after violent rioters attempted to stop the electoral count by storming the building.
The count was paused and congressional representatives evacuated for several hours. Congress eventually reconvened, continued the count and officially confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the nation’s next president. Following the violent protest at the Capitol, it was reported that four people died as a result of the event, including one woman who was shot inside the building.
When asked for his reaction to the event, Muscatine Police Capt. Steve Snider said that it was “heartbreaking” to see.
“This is not the way our country was intended to run,” Snider said, “Four people lost their lives at the U.S. Capitol (on Wednesday), that was senseless loss of life, and I think that goes above and beyond any type of protest.” He added that he thinks people should take a step back and “respect the democratic process.”
Fred Grunder, the Muscatine County Republican Central Committee chair, said the stance of the GOP is that violence is condemned on both sides. He stated that on Jan. 20, the Muscatine County Republicans will accept Joe Biden as he's sworn in as president.
In his personal opinion, Grunder said he has a lot of questions regarding the 2020 presidential election as well as questions regarding the insurgence on Wednesday afternoon. He said that from reports he saw from Washington, D.C. there are still questions about where the violence came from.
“It doesn’t matter who started or did it, it should not have happened,” he said of the riot.
Kelcey Brackett, current Chair for Muscatine Democrats, said that he was disappointed by the event as well as concerned, but not surprised. He also said it was “disgraceful” that the Confederate flag was allowed to be brought into the Capitol and raised.
“We have a political leader who has been stoking these flames for years at this point — even before he was elected,” Brackett said, “His behavior is not unexpected. … He treated others like pawns and tools for his own means, and (the protesters) fell lockstep into that and took actions against our nation, and they should be treated as the traitors that they are.”
Though he said that he would not make judgement of the actions of the Capitol’s police at this time, Brackett did acknowledge that something went wrong during the event.
“The fact that that many people were allowed to get in meant that planning was not carried out accordingly by law enforcement and other authorities in charge of protecting our Capitol,” he said, “A disorganized bunch of very confused individuals managed to overtake our nation’s Capitol, and that is just completely unacceptable.”
On the other side, Grunder commented that a large number of people attended the pro-Trump protest and that only a small number of protestors had gone inside the Capitol. He also saw a photo online where one of the protestors inside the Capitol building was taking a selfie with a Capitol police officer. He said many of the reports he had seen lead him to wonder how much violence is actually going on.
Grunder predicts in the coming weeks there will be a lot of speculation about what happened and a lot of finger-pointing. He said the country has experienced violent protests frequently for the last eight months and little was done regarding the incidents.
“It’s just a sad thing to see,” he said.
Snider offered his professional opinion, “I’ve been in the middle of pretty large scale disturbances before… It’s a matter of managing the chaos as best you can. You’re never 100% prepared for it because you don’t know exactly what a crowd will do.” Snider added that it would have likely taken a “considerable force” to stop the crowd at the Capitol.
While there have not been any protests reported in the Muscatine County area at this time, Snider did acknowledge that he and his department have plans, strategies and resources in place should an event of mass violence occur.
“We do have a process,” Snider added, “I do think it worked, and we need to continue to allow it to work, whether you agree with it or not. You accept defeat just as willingly as you accept victory.”
Grunder, meanwhile, is not certain if a GOP rally scheduled for Monday at the Iowa statehouse that is mentioned on the Muscatine GOP Facebook page has been canceled.
While Grunder said he did not know if there had been any election fraud, he said the question would never be answered because it is “being swept away.”
“The biggest problem is that we don’t know and we would like to know,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that they should overrun the Capitol.”
Brackett said he was disappointed at how many of the protesters were able to leave the Capitol building peacefully despite committing a crime, with some even walking out with stolen items, and is hoping that they will soon be identified and prosecuted for these acts.
“I don’t think they realize the severity of what they did, and were extremely misguided,” Brackett said, “They’ve fallen prey to a false prophet, and I don’t know what it’ll take to bring them back to reality, but they’ve definitely traveled far from that path.”
While Trump has less than two weeks left in his term, Brackett said that he strongly supported the idea of Trump being removed early, either through Vice President Pence enacting the 25th Amendment or through a fast-tracked impeachment.
“He serves no purpose, at this point,” Brackett said, “He was nowhere to be found for help (on Wednesday) during this process, he only managed to further stoke the flames of the failed insurrection.”