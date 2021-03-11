Department of Public Works announces dates for spring leaf pick-up weeks

MUSCATINE — With much of the snow Muscatine received now melting, the Department of Public Works (DPW) are preparing for its spring leaf collection period.

From Monday, April 12, to Friday, April 23, DPW will use vacuum trucks to collect leaves raked to the boulevard in front of each home.

According to a city press release, the trucks will start with Zone 7 and will do a new zone each day until all eight zones have been vacuumed. Zone 8 will be on April 13, Zone 1 on April 14, Zone 2 on April 15, Zone 3 on April 16, Zone 4 on April 19, Zone 5 on April 20, and Zone 6 on April 21.

Residents can also call Public Works at 563-263-8933 or email pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov to schedule a leaf collection for any date between April 1 and April 16.

DPW asks residents to have their leaves piled in front of their homes 24 hours before their scheduled day. Due to the risk of possibly clogging storm drains or creating traffic hazards, leaves piles should not be placed in the street. Leaves need to be are outside fenced areas, and away from obstacles such as posts and poles.