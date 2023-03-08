Muscatine firefighters were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire in the back of a residence at 2920 Park Ave. West. It was also reported the fire was in close proximity to the gas meter. The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Power and Water responded. For more information about the fire, see the March 9 edition of The Muscatine Journal.