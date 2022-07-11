Depositions being taken for Mandsager lawsuit

DES MOINES – With a settlement conference coming up on Sept. 22 and a jury trial expected to begin Nov. 14, depositions of defendants in a lawsuit brought by former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager are underway in Des Moines.

According to court documents, Former Mayor Diana Broderson and former council members Kelcey Brackett and Santos Saucedo were interviewed by attorneys during the last week of June as part of discovery in the case. Also named as defendants are council member Nadine Brockert and former council member Osmond Malcolm. The trial is scheduled to last for five days. During the settlement conference attorneys are expected to disclose settlement demands and offers.

Mandsager is suing the mayor and the four council members who voted to end his contract when he was removed from his position as city administrator on Dec. 5, 2019, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. Attorney Donald Beattie of Des Moines filed the suit in Muscatine County Court on Feb. 17, 2021 and requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages.

The suit alleges Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness, or negligent infliction of emotional distress. It states it was common for Broderson allegedly to refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.” This was the subject of a previous lawsuit in which both Mandsager and Broderson had been awarded settlements from the city.

The suit also alleges Broderson conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager. During the Oct. 17, 2019 Muscatine City Council meeting, Brackett requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document required workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they had a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations. During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited.

Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and just prior to the discussion, he was given a pay increase after an annual performance evaluation.

Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda, but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.

In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued due to COVID-19 concerns. It is now considered moot because the council has already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.