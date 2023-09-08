A man being sought Wednesday by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office as a suspect in an armed robbery that was committed in Mt. Pleasant was located in Columbus Junction Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the robbery had occurred about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday at the Best Western Motel. Witnesses helped identify the suspects and the suspect vehicle. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was notified the vehicle was traveling toward the county.

A Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy intercepted the vehicle and conducted a felony stop at 11:48 p.m. in Columbus Junction. The driver, Marquise Rushin, 28, of Chicago, Ill., was taken into custody and a firearm was seized. The passenger, later identified as Calvin Williams, 34, of Chicago, fled the scene on foot during the stop.

Rushin, was turned over to the Mt. Pleasant Police. He was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison.

Deputies searched for the fleeing subject. At about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, the subject was seen in the 200 block of Main Street in Columbus Junction. Many agencies responded to assist in the search including the Columbus Junction Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscatine Police Department, Louisa County Emergency Management, and Louisa County Ambulance.

At about 12:46 p.m. a resident near the Columbus Junction Post Office reported seeing Williams on their porch asking them to open their door and sign for a package. He then fled to an apartment building in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Deputies searched an apartment and found Williams hiding in a closet. Medical attention was given to Williams for a cut he sustained breaking a window.

Williams is charged with two counts of interference, criminal mischief and trespassing. He is also on federal probation. He was transferred to Mt. Pleasant for the robbery investigation and will likely face further charges from multiple agencies. No court records had been filed based on the robbery incident on Thursday afternoon.