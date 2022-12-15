Deputies collect toys for Louisa County

WAPELLO — With the 2022 Toy Drive winding down, law enforcement in Louisa County made one last push to bring in more items for the needy in Louisa County.

On Thursday afternoon, squad cars were parked at Casey’s in Wapello, the Morning Sun Community Center and Columbus Junction City Hall to collect toys and monetary donations. Donations will also be accepted at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 16. Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt commented he began the toy drive while he was serving as Wapello police chief three years ago, and he is amazed at how much it has grown in that time.

“We didn’t have a true toy drive in Wapello or Louisa County,” he said. “I started it and kept it going when I came out here to the county. It’s grown and grown, and I think it is just going to get bigger each year.

Toys have been collected in Louisa County since November. On Sunday, the toys, as well as HyVee gift cards, will be taken to the Briggs Center in Wapello to be given from 4 to 8 p.m. Marquardt said that any resident of Louisa County was eligible to receive a gift. People requesting gifts must have identification showing they reside in Louisa County.

Marquardt reported that the departments had already collected more toys than they had in 2021. He said in 2021 toys were given to 82 families and that most families received more than one toy. He said over 120 children received toys.

While the official cut-off for donations is Friday. Marquardt said volunteers would collect toys through Sunday. He also said people could contact the sheriff’s department if they needed deputies to pick up a donation. People who are not able to make it to the toy distribution can also contact the sheriff’s office. Marquardt said reserve deputies would be able to select toys based on age groups and deliver them.