Detective Kenny Hora has decided to run in the 2020 race for County Sheriff

Should he be elected sheriff, one of Hora biggest goals would be to help released felons transition back into society and become productive members of the Muscatine community, calling it a “win-win” situation.

“When inmates get arrested, they go from ‘life is good’ to a kind of low point in their lives. Unfortunately, when they get arrested, there’s nothing we can do to build them back up while they’re in jail,” Hora said, “So when they get released, they’re still at the status quo are unable to get a job, so they revert back to a life of crime, because that’s all they know.”

To prevent this, Hora plans on not only adding programs like resume workshops and classes that teach job and leaderships skills, but to also implement a Jobs over Jails program. He has already gotten a head start on this goal, having been in discussions with some community members who would be willing to employ former felons, helping them become tax-paying and productive citizens.

“This whole process is going to be designed not to cost the taxpayers any money,” he explained, “There’s a lot of nonprofits in our community already that are very interested in helping with this project.”