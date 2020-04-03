Detective Kenny Hora has decided to run in the 2020 race for County Sheriff

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Earlier in March, Detective Kenny Hora became an official Republican nominee for the 2020 race for Muscatine County Sheriff.
Now, he hopes win the primary election this June, confident that he could bring good changes to citizens as well as those looking for a second chance.
When asked why he decided to run for sheriff, Hora said that he saw it as an opportunity to start making a positive difference within the Muscatine community and county. “I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for several years now, and have been in law enforcement for fifteen going on sixteen years.”
He is also the only candidate in the race for sheriff who was born and raised in Muscatine County, having graduated from West Liberty High School. “That’s kind of a unique, to say that you’re the only candidate who has grown up in this county.” He added that this allows him to have a good understanding with his fellow residents as well as a good working relationship, both professional and personal, with many people in the county.
As an investigator, Hora said that he has also met people who have done things they regret and acknowledges that the correction system in Muscatine County could use some improvement. “I decided there was an opportunity to make things better for all of us – not only as citizens but those who have been involved in criminal matters as well.”
Should he be elected sheriff, one of Hora biggest goals would be to help released felons transition back into society and become productive members of the Muscatine community, calling it a “win-win” situation.
“When inmates get arrested, they go from ‘life is good’ to a kind of low point in their lives. Unfortunately, when they get arrested, there’s nothing we can do to build them back up while they’re in jail,” Hora said, “So when they get released, they’re still at the status quo are unable to get a job, so they revert back to a life of crime, because that’s all they know.”
To prevent this, Hora plans on not only adding programs like resume workshops and classes that teach job and leaderships skills, but to also implement a Jobs over Jails program. He has already gotten a head start on this goal, having been in discussions with some community members who would be willing to employ former felons, helping them become tax-paying and productive citizens.
“This whole process is going to be designed not to cost the taxpayers any money,” he explained, “There’s a lot of nonprofits in our community already that are very interested in helping with this project.”
Some of Hora’s other goals would be to restore confidence in the sheriff’s office, build morale within the agency back up, and improve processes. He also hopes to fix the high turnover rate that has been found within the deputy and jail staffs as of recently. “It’s very unlikely that anybody that sees a deputy probably knows that deputy is anymore.”
Overall, Hora hopes to make Muscatine County a safer community for everyone and to make real positive changes, should he become sheriff. “I feel like I’m a candidate that has a lot to offer,” he said.
