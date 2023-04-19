We love April because across the U.S., students, parents, employers and everyone at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), Muscatine Community College (MCC) is celebrating National Community College Month.

EICC provides first-class education and resources that are vital to our local and state economies. We serve over 12,000 students and 250 businesses annually with education and workforce training programs. We guarantee access to a high-quality, affordable education to all people, whether they are seeking quick entry into the workforce through an eight-week manufacturing certificate or a two-year skilled nursing degree at MCC.

Our Career Academies and concurrent enrollment programs give high school students the opportunity to explore careers while earning free college credits, and then a path to continue their education after graduation.

Through EICC continuing education programs, people already in the workforce are expanding their skills, becoming more valuable to the companies they serve. And businesses throughout Muscatine and the region turn to us to deliver high-quality training for new and current workers.

We are proud of the work we do and the mission we serve. And we are thankful to the visionaries who opened these doors in Muscatine in 1929. Willetta Strahan likely recruited the first class at what is now known as MCC by going door-to-door, talking to parents about the value of higher education. How it leads to professional careers, stability, and equal opportunities for their daughters and sons. And how their children could play a role in advancing Ag technology, the field of science and medicine, and more. We continue to have the same conversations with students and parents today.

Yet, we are living in a time when the value of higher education is in question. The cost has become out-of-reach at many institutions. Student loans are a great burden to many. But the need for highly trained employees and entrepreneurs continues to grow. MCC is the smart choice because we provide a high-quality, affordable education to all students. Through short-term certificate programs, they can join the workforce in as little as eight weeks. And graduates enjoy the quick ROI tied to our AAS degree programs. They are skilled and ready to step into a career in 24 months or less.

Workforce is critical to the success of our communities, so MCC goes one step further to increase access. This year, the MCC Foundation is awarding $425,000 in direct student scholarships. And our community also steps up to ensure our students succeed. Take, for instance, Muscatine Ag, which hires MCC Agriculture students as interns. This allows them to get on-site, hands-on training that reinforces what they are learning in the classroom. It is a partnership that supports local farmers and allows 100% percent of our Ag program graduates to land a job in the field.

As we celebrate National Community College Month, I encourage you to reflect on how EICC/MCC has impacted you and our community. We are celebrating by offering free classes throughout the month. Classes include “Tree Pruning 101”, “Credit 101,” “Creating a Business Plan,” and more. See the full schedule at eicc.edu and sign up now. You’ll walk away with a new skill, interest, or hobby you can brag about.

Naomi DeWinter is the president of Muscatine Community College