District and police work tirelessly to ensure student safety

MUSCATINE — Among the things the Muscatine Community School District and the Muscatine Police Department do together to ensure students remain safe, resource officer Whitni Pena believes the relationships she builds with students is the most important.

In the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead, Pena said when a tragedy of this type happens in a school, it hits home. She said even when the incident happens thousands of miles away, there is still a sense among the people in the schools – teachers, administration and officers – to reaffirm safety in schools. Pena believes the district is ready in case anything of this type happens.

“I wouldn’t send my own children to this district if I didn’t feel they were safe,” she said. “I feel like we pride ourselves on safety.”

While on duty, Pena said she tries to build relationships with the students to get to know them. She strongly encourages people when they feel uncomfortable about something or feel there are some indicators, to say something to someone about it. She stressed building relationships is key to seeing red flags that a student may turn to violence.

Other than Pena, there are two safety liaisons in the district who constantly make sure doors are checked during the day and all schools have secured exterior doors during the day.

In a press release, the Muscatine School District and the Muscatine Police Department joined the country in mourning the loss of the students and teachers, only days away from summer break.

“It is essential for our families to know that while we may not know the ‘why’ behind these senseless acts, the MCSD (Muscatine Community School District) team of counselors is available to support students and staff members,” the release said. “We also want to communicate and update the Muscatine community on our ongoing safety efforts taken to protect our Muskie students and staff members.”

The release said the district is continuing to work on safety and emergency operation plans with the police and emergency responders. This includes a “multi-layered” approach that includes secure entrances and classroom doors, security cameras, school resource officers on-site at the junior high and high school, and mental health support for students.

Pena explained all district personnel has been trained in ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) procedures in case of emergency. The program can issue an alert to close and lock their rooms or to evacuate, if needed. Many district staff and high school students have also been taught the basics of the “Run, Hide, Fight” system against a deadly threat.

“In light of the tragic events in Uvalde, we strongly encourage all MCSD families to talk to their students and listen to their concerns,” the release said. “We also urge that students continue to ‘see something, say something’ and communicate with school officials when they observe things that concern them. Students should never feel intimidated or embarrassed by sharing their concerns.”

Pena said that when incidents like this happen, she tries to learn something from it that can be used to help the Muscatine district.

“When I train teachers I like to include some information about previous school shootings to tell them what we have learned and how much we have grown,” Pena said.

On Sept. 18, 2019, two students at Muscatine High School perpetrated a hoax with information about a potential school shooter. The police responded immediately and quickly secured the situation. While social media rumors frightened several parents, the police assured them their children were never in any danger. Officials said if school is in session after a threat it is because the subjects involved have been identified and the situation is secured.

Pena stressed that Muscatine Police take any information about a threat very seriously.

Muscatine has a special unit tasked with dealing with dangerous situations. In a previous interview, Muscatine Police Chieff Brett Talkington said in a live active shooter situations, where seconds count, the Muscatine Police realize that they can’t always wait for the special unit to arrive. For that reason, patrol officers are trained to engage an active shooter.

Talkington said patrol officers regularly do scenario-based trainings on how to deal with active shooters. He said members of the Muscatine Fire Department are also involved in the training.

“The bottom line is you have to go and confront the shooter as soon as possible,” he said. “If you don’t confront the shooter more people are going to die. The times of waiting for the SRT to arrive are gone. The Columbine situation taught us that. You can’t wait. You have to confront the shooter and take the threat out.”

The police department trains in schools and businesses to be ready in case of an active shooter situation. Drills have also been done with area hospitals to learn how to handle casualties.

The Muscatine Special Operations Response Team formed about five years ago and consists of three counties – Muscatine, Cedar and Louisa. The Iowa State Patrol acts as backup for the team. The team trains monthly in areas such as hostage rescue, active shooter, negotiations, and sharpshooting.

According to the City of Uvalde Police Department Facebook page, the city is accepting donations for medical expenses of people involved in the incident. Checks may be sent to City of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802. The police say this is the real place donations are being accepted and warn scammers may make fake accounts to take advantage of the tragedy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0