Documentary shows Escucha Mi Voz struggle in eastern Iowa

IOWA CITY – As immigrant workers who have been passed over for COVID-19 federal stimulus continue to state their case to local governments in the hope of aid, a documentary team from Univision News premiered its documentary “Rising Up In The Heartland: Latino Workers Fight for Pandemic Relief.”

The group Escucha Mi Voz (Hear My Voice), was the focus of the 30-minute documentary that aired earlier this month. It followed the workers as they approach city governments in Iowa City, Columbus Junction, and West Liberty, requesting federal rescue funds be used to give stimulus to essential workers. After a long struggle during the pandemic, Latino essential workers have begun to speak out as activists, sharing the stories of their struggles with health, work and life. The documentary is presented with additional multimedia online that explore the story in more detail.

“We wanted to revisit the story of the impact of COVID in the Hispanic community,” said Federica Narancio, Senior editor for visual storytelling at Univision Noticias. “We knew in certain regions, like meatpacking regions, where there were so many cases, we wondered how people are doing now.”

Since last year, essential and excluded immigrant workers have been organizing into core teams at their Hispanic Catholic parishes in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Columbus Junction, and Washington. The teams formed a new regional organization called Escucha Mi Voz, a spin-off of the Iowa City Catholic Worker. LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund. Iowa City and Johnson County have contributed $2 million to such a fund.

As the filmmakers explored the story, they came upon Escucha Mi Voz. Freelance journalist and filmmaker Victoria Boulobasis said the quest to learn how communities that had been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 had led to people taking a stand – many for the first time.

“It was really energizing and inspiring to see that despite … whether its systemic failures or unsafe working conditions … they were standing up to that and figuring out a way that could feasibly work if city councils allow it to,” Boulobasis said.

Earlier in the pandemic, excluded worker groups appeared in New York and California. Boulobasis said Escucha Mi Voz is the most public lobbying for relief funds. She also found it exciting that the group had formed in semi-rural areas. Boulobasis commented that with the meatpacking industry, Latinos often become the majority of people in certain cities and towns, but have minimal power in how community decisions are made.

The documentary crew was in Iowa for about two weeks filming. Editing the documentary together took about two months.

The documentary is available on UnivisionNoticias.com.

