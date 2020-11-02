Downtown Muscatine plans to continue holding annual holiday events

MUSCATINE — As the holidays grow near, Downtown Muscatine hopes to bring back some annual events.
From noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, residents can get a start on their holiday shopping by attending the annual Holiday Open House.
“It’s always a huge quarter for the small businesses during the holiday shopping season,” Alicia Bull, manager of events and special programs at Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said. “More than ever, it’s important that we support our local businesses.”
Bull emphasized just how much Downtown Muscatine would need annual events such as the open house to bring residents into their businesses during the pandemic.
“They just really are hoping that they’ll get the crowd out there, and people will remember that they can get all the goodies that they need here in town and to help them keep their doors open so they’re here to serve in the future,” she said.
More than 20 downtown businesses will be open, with many of them offering refreshments, specials or even providing entertainment at places like Contrary Brewing Company and Skinny’s Barbeque. The Pearl Button Museum will open for visitors that day, and free caricature drawings will be available at Creations by Oz and Feather Your Nest.
“There’s really something for everyone,” Bull said, “We’re just really hoping that people will be safe during it. That they’ll wear masks and socially distance and just be respectful to the store owners, but also come out and see all there is to offer in Downtown Muscatine.”
The open house will also be an opportunity for residents to visit some new businesses downtown, such as Big Cat’s Café and Urban Farmhouse. Some downtown businesses plan to be open on Sundays through the holiday season, allowing shoppers more opportunities to support them.
While each business may have different health and safety guidelines, Bull encouraged people to use their best judgement. “If you can’t make it to the open house on that day or choose to socially distance, there are many owners who are willing to offer curbside service or even free delivery,” she said.
Of course, this isn’t the only event that’s making a return. While the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be making its previously announced stop in Muscatine, the downtown area of the city is still planning on holding the annual Holiday Stroll.
One major difference this year is that the Holiday Stroll will last three nights, from December 3 – 5.
There will be entertainment, treats, and of course, holiday fun and cheer. Traditional events, such as the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a storefront window display contest.
“I think these will be safe events where people will feel like they can get out and go do some Christmas shopping, but to also know that it’s a fun venue and just kind of go at their own leisure,” Bull said, “We just hope it’s as successful as it has been in past years, especially since the small business owners are really counting on their community to help them through these trying times.”
