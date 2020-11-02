Downtown Muscatine plans to continue holding annual holiday events

The open house will also be an opportunity for residents to visit some new businesses downtown, such as Big Cat’s Café and Urban Farmhouse. Some downtown businesses plan to be open on Sundays through the holiday season, allowing shoppers more opportunities to support them.

While each business may have different health and safety guidelines, Bull encouraged people to use their best judgement. “If you can’t make it to the open house on that day or choose to socially distance, there are many owners who are willing to offer curbside service or even free delivery,” she said.

Of course, this isn’t the only event that’s making a return. While the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be making its previously announced stop in Muscatine, the downtown area of the city is still planning on holding the annual Holiday Stroll.

One major difference this year is that the Holiday Stroll will last three nights, from December 3 – 5.

There will be entertainment, treats, and of course, holiday fun and cheer. Traditional events, such as the lighting of the community Christmas tree and a storefront window display contest.

“I think these will be safe events where people will feel like they can get out and go do some Christmas shopping, but to also know that it’s a fun venue and just kind of go at their own leisure,” Bull said, “We just hope it’s as successful as it has been in past years, especially since the small business owners are really counting on their community to help them through these trying times.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.