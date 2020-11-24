Downtown Muscatine prepares for this year's three-day Holiday Stroll

MUSCATINE — The Holiday Stroll may look a bit different this year, but many small business owners and community members are doing their part to make sure it’s just as enjoyable as previous years.
What’s more, residents will have three times as much time to enjoy it.
The 36th Annual Holiday Stroll will be held from Thursday, December 3 to Saturday, December 5. Kicking off the stroll will be the annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, put up at First National Bank, 300 East 2nd Street.
The lighting at 5:30 p.m., will be livestreamed through the Muscatine Journal and First National Bank of Muscatine Facebook pages.
Another tradition returning Thursday night is the Miss Louise School of Dance window dancers. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., young dancers will perform in the Sherwin Williams store front window.
Many Downtown Muscatine businesses will extend shopping hours and participate in the Muscatine Journal’s Window Display contest, sponsored by Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Shoppers can take a leisurely stroll through downtown, or a virtual stroll, to enjoy the decorated and brightly lit store fronts. Vote for your favorite displays at muscatinejournal.secondstreetapp.com/Muscatine-journal-holiday-stroll/rounds/1/gallery. The business that wins first place will win $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100.
Another way to suppordowntown businesses is by creating a holiday “wish list” at participating businesses and entering the list for a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Participating businesses include: Creations by Oz, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, Black Pearl Café, Feather Your Nest, Sunrise Galleries, Red & Lee, Wild Thing, Proof Social, Skinny’s Barbeque, and Point End Picks & Pawns. At Point End, the gift card can only be used to purchase a knife, but the store will include a free fitted leather or canvas sheath.
The gift card giveaway was made possible by John Beckey of Beckey Insurance & Financial Services. As a former member and president of GMCCI and the son of a downtown business owner, he and his family have made plenty of memories through the Holiday Strolls of Christmas Past.
Beckley said he wanted to help local store owners and make the event a success.
“The Holiday Stroll has been a long tradition, and I’m big on Christmas traditions. I’m also a strong supporter of the downtown and always hoping to improve it and get people to support our local merchants and retailers so we can continue to have them available to us,” he said.
Beckey said traditions can change, especially during something like a pandemic.
“I’d like to see this new way of doing the Holiday Stroll be successful for both our community and our local retailers. If we’re going to keep people alive and healthy, we have to do what is socially appropriate,” he said. “We have to mask up, stay socially distanced and shop in Muscatine.”
“The Holiday Stroll has constantly gone through adaptations, and they were all good,” he said. “Hopefully, this is just another step that we have to take this year to have a quality stroll. I believe we’re doing the right thing for the 2020 Holiday Stroll, that’s for sure.”
