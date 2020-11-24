Downtown Muscatine prepares for this year's three-day Holiday Stroll

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another way to suppordowntown businesses is by creating a holiday “wish list” at participating businesses and entering the list for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Participating businesses include: Creations by Oz, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, Black Pearl Café, Feather Your Nest, Sunrise Galleries, Red & Lee, Wild Thing, Proof Social, Skinny’s Barbeque, and Point End Picks & Pawns. At Point End, the gift card can only be used to purchase a knife, but the store will include a free fitted leather or canvas sheath.

The gift card giveaway was made possible by John Beckey of Beckey Insurance & Financial Services. As a former member and president of GMCCI and the son of a downtown business owner, he and his family have made plenty of memories through the Holiday Strolls of Christmas Past.

Beckley said he wanted to help local store owners and make the event a success.

“The Holiday Stroll has been a long tradition, and I’m big on Christmas traditions. I’m also a strong supporter of the downtown and always hoping to improve it and get people to support our local merchants and retailers so we can continue to have them available to us,” he said.

Beckey said traditions can change, especially during something like a pandemic.