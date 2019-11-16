MUSCATINE — Muscatine’s annual Downtown Open House event is nearly here, and it’s hard to know who’s more excited: Residents ready to start holiday shopping, or shop and restaurant owners participating in the event.
The Downtown Open House is from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17.
Rebecca Terry, owner of Flipped Out Furniture (which just opened a week ago) is excited for her first Open House.
"We love being here in Muscatine,” Terry said, “We love the atmosphere, the people, the environment — it’s great. I’m just so excited to be part of the neighborhood.”
For their holiday treat, Flipped Out Furniture will be serving popcorn and warm drinks. They will also offer a $25 store credit as a prize.
The National Pearl Button Museum is participating in the Open House for the first time this year. The museum will not be open, but the gift shop will be.
“We have seven artists that display in our gift shop, most everything we sell being made of mother of pearl,” said Angie Weiker.
The gift shop will feature a Spin the Wheel game, where guests win a discount or free item.
Fresh Vintage, a unique items and home décor store, will return for its second year, offering sales, cookies and refreshments.
“We hope lots of people come down,” said Tammy Stein, “It’s just a great day for business downtown.”
Plenty of familiar faces that are looking forward to opening their doors, such as Melissa Osborn, who owns Creations By Oz. This will be Osborn’s fifth year.
“The Holiday Stroll gets so busy that I don’t really get a chance to have one-on-one contact with everyone,” Osborn said. “The Open House is more of a slow roll, so we get to talk to everybody that stops by.”
Creations By Oz will hold wine tastings and serve hand-roasted coffees and cookies.
Flower Gallery has participated in the event for over 10 years.
“We do it every year,” said Jen Summy, “We like getting all the holiday décor out and seeing everyone in a good mood as they get ready for their holiday shopping.”
Flower Gallery will serve scone samples along with mulled wine and cider. There will also be 25% off all food items in the store.
Summy said that what she liked best about the event was how everyone downtown gets out their best Christmas items and to create a great kickoff to the season.
“It’s just fun to see customers that we maybe haven’t seen for a little while that come down just for the event," she said.
For a full list of participants, visit downtownmuscatine.com/event/holiday-open-house-2/ or go to the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page.
