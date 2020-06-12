Downtown Muscatine's The Wild Thing wins Best of the River award

Opening in 2014 in Downtown Muscatine, the Wild Thing has offered shoppers three floors worth of vintage, retro, mid-century and re-purposed items. Along with plenty of furniture, décor and vintage clothing, the store sells a variety of antiques, collectables and nearly everything in-between. It's located in the former Grimmel’s Cigar Shop.

Summitt said that she has always been an ‘old soul’. “I’ve always loved vintage, and I really think it’s important to focus on the sustainable,” she said, “We really don’t need to make any more new clothes or new home décor, it’s all there for us already. So if we just start using the materials we have more wisely, it’s going to help the planet and help all of us.”

Wild Thing also sells incense and sage as well as crystals and stones. “I’ve been on a spiritual path for a few years now,” said Summitt, “and (incense and crystals) are just tools that I find can help you with that connection to higher power.”

Summitt wanted to create a place that could make people happy and relaxed whenever they come in, letting them shop or get inspired or even just look around.