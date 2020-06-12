Downtown Muscatine's The Wild Thing wins Best of the River award

MUSCATINE – Sometimes the best finds are the thing you least expect to find.
This week, the Wild Thing was awarded River Travel Magazine’s Best of the River 2020 award.
“I thought (this award) as a great honor,” said owner Meg Summitt, “I wasn’t quite familiar with the magazine until that. Someone sent it to me, and I thought it was such a fun surprise.” She hopes that being on this list will help them bring in more visitors from out of town — something they’ve already been receiving, thanks to their great location across from the Pearl Button museum.
This year’s Best of the River list includes the best finds along the Mississippi River in categories such as Attractions, Distilleries, Festivals, Food & Drink, For the Kiddos, History & Culture, On The River, Shopping, Things to Do, Trails & Tours, Unique & Weird and Wineries. Wild Thing won in the “Store (Thrift)” category alongside RootinCrown in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Ye Old School Shoppe in Buffalo City, Wisconsin. It’s the only winner from Muscatine on the list.
“Muscatine has great history, and I think more and more people are finding out about it and wanting to come visit,” Summitt said, “so we’re glad to be a stop on their travels.” She said her store offers something for everyone. “We’re not just checking one box, we’re checking all the boxes.”
Opening in 2014 in Downtown Muscatine, the Wild Thing has offered shoppers three floors worth of vintage, retro, mid-century and re-purposed items. Along with plenty of furniture, décor and vintage clothing, the store sells a variety of antiques, collectables and nearly everything in-between. It's located in the former Grimmel’s Cigar Shop.
Summitt said that she has always been an ‘old soul’. “I’ve always loved vintage, and I really think it’s important to focus on the sustainable,” she said, “We really don’t need to make any more new clothes or new home décor, it’s all there for us already. So if we just start using the materials we have more wisely, it’s going to help the planet and help all of us.”
Wild Thing also sells incense and sage as well as crystals and stones. “I’ve been on a spiritual path for a few years now,” said Summitt, “and (incense and crystals) are just tools that I find can help you with that connection to higher power.”
Summitt wanted to create a place that could make people happy and relaxed whenever they come in, letting them shop or get inspired or even just look around.
“I encourage people, even if they’re not looking for something, to just come out and walk around the store or walk around the downtown, because it gives you that nostalgic feeling of the past and it kind of lets you turn off your brain and relax.”
To fill her store with so many vintage finds, Summitt works with over 20 different vendors, who all receive a cut of the profits.
“Most of us are original, and there’s some new stuff that floats in too,” she said, “It’s definitely a group effort, and I think that’s really important going forward… We’re all doing it together, and it’s really a way of the future. I see a lot more people cooperating together under one roof, because if you’re sharing the workload and bills, it’s possible to open more small businesses.” Summitt added that another one of her goals in creating her store was just to help Muscatine’s downtown area continue to thrive and grow.
Though the last few months have been a bit tougher thanks to the pandemic causing many downtown stores to close or have limited hours, Summitt says that it’s thanks to her customers that Wild Thing has been able to stay afloat during this time. “We really just saw an outpouring of love and support from our customers, and it really carried us through,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!