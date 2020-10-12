Dr. Carol and Ed Moreno win this year's Community Service Award

MUSCATINE — Last Wednesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine awarded West Liberty’s Dr. Carol and Ed Moreno with this year’s Tom Hendricks Community Service Award.
“It was quite humbling,” said Ed as he looked back on the day he and Carol received the award, “We were aware of the prize, and I guess we were pleasantly surprised that we were able to receive it. It’s quite an honor.”
Ed added that what made the ceremony all the nicer was that they were able to share it with the families and mentors who were returning to the Dream House after the pandemic temporarily shut it down. “We were kind of introducing the facility to everybody, and then to have one of the founders of the foundation and Charla and everyone show up, it was just great.”
Created in 2004, Ed and Carol use West Liberty Youth Dream Catchers (WLYDC) to help empower children ages 8-18 through mentoring and financial aid, as well as “create a better world through providing educational and experiential opportunities.”
“Dr. Carol has been in hospice in West Liberty for over 30 years, and she wanted to give back to the community,” Ed said as he looked back at their program’s beginnings, “We were looking at what was possible, and we wanted to make a difference in the youth and the education.”
Both Carol and Ed are first generation college graduates. Understanding how much a college education can impact a person’s life, they wanted to give other students a chance to find academic success and opportunity. “We’re very lucky in what we’ve been able to accomplish in our careers, and also in our lives. We wanted to pass that on, and we felt this was a good way to do it,” Ed said.
Each year, five new Dream Catcher students from the West Liberty Community School District are chosen to begin a mentorship with a volunteer from the community. Specifically, the program is open to any student on the free lunch program. With this help and support, these children are then able to complete secondary education.
“We’re fortunate to be able to coordinate with the West Liberty Community School District, and a whole bunch of other organizations here in West Liberty,” Ed said, “We’ve gotten great support from the Lion’s Club, the Rotary Club, LULAC, University of Iowa, MCC – Just a whole lot of great organizations have supported us in our efforts through fundraisers.”
Additionally, Dream Catcher students also get the opportunity to enroll in postsecondary education institutions that they might not have been able to apply for without the Dream Catchers program. Each student who completes the program also receives a four-year, $8,000 scholarship.
Outside of the Dream Catchers program, Carol and Ed use their organization to help throughout the community and provide support for students who aren’t in the program. This has included sponsoring STEM summer camps, co-sponsoring STEAM program for West Liberty’s fourth graders, and paying for transportation costs for fifth graders, allowing them to attend the annual Iowa Children’s Water Festival.
“We’ve seen some real incredible growth,” Ed said. From students just starting this year to seeing the first Dream Catchers graduating from college and beginning careers, to even seeing how the program impacts the siblings of the Dream Catchers, he says that the experience has been incredibly fulfilling.
“It’s made a really good impact on a lot of families in our community, and it’s really cool,” he said, “It’s kind of what we envisioned when we first started. When you graduate from college, there’s the expectation that your kids are going to go to college too. It creates something that is generational forever.”
For Ed and Carol, they not only see it as an opportunity to give back to their community, but to meet a lot of people through their board. “It’s been nice to partner with everyone, and what we get out of it is that it’s creating this opportunity that is more than a conversation of just us, it’s a community conversation, and that’s very powerful.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!