Dredging begins in Riverside Park

Dredging of the downriver boat launch area in Riverside Park began Thursday, Sept. 22 and the launch area is now closed for public use. The upriver boat launch is available for public use, however. Braun Excavating has begun removing mud and debris from the launch area. Once the dredging operation has been completed and the piles of mud, the Muscatine Fire Department will clean the boat launch area by washing the remaining mud back into the Mississippi River. Boaters should anticipate the downriver boat launch being closed through September 30, weather permitting. The newer, upriver boat launch is available for boaters to use in launching and recovering their boats. Dredging operations in the Muscatine Boat Harbor and Marina will begin next week, weather permitting. Dredging of the Muscatine Boat Harbor and Marina will take at least two weeks to complete.