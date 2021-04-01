Drivers urged to be cautious as oversized loads travel through Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Local drivers may find their late morning commute to be a bit busier than usual Friday.

Two oversized loads will be driving through Muscatine Friday on their way to their destination, with these loads being expected to arrive at 10:45 a.m.

This load will be carried by Diamond Heavy Hauling and escorted by the Illinois State Police before being transferred to the Iowa State Police's care as it makes its way through the city.

The first of these loads will be 240 feet long and 18 feet wide while the second will be a soil finisher that's 25 feet long and 14 feet wide. The first load is expected to leave Muscatine by 11:15 a.m., with both loads gone by noon.

During the transport, the city has asked drivers to avoid the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge and Park Avenue as the loads make their way onto the U.S. 61 Bypass traveling towards Highway 22.

Lane restrictions will be put into place to assure the loads are transported safely and efficiently. Although southbound traffic on Park Avenue likely won't be affected, the city is still asking residents to avoid that area as the load is going through to assure all drivers stay safe during the transport.