Drivers urged to be cautious as oversized loads travel through Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Local drivers may find their late morning commute to be a bit busier than usual Friday.
Two oversized loads will be driving through Muscatine Friday on their way to their destination, with these loads being expected to arrive at 10:45 a.m.
This load will be carried by Diamond Heavy Hauling and escorted by the Illinois State Police before being transferred to the Iowa State Police's care as it makes its way through the city.
The first of these loads will be 240 feet long and 18 feet wide while the second will be a soil finisher that's 25 feet long and 14 feet wide. The first load is expected to leave Muscatine by 11:15 a.m., with both loads gone by noon.
During the transport, the city has asked drivers to avoid the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge and Park Avenue as the loads make their way onto the U.S. 61 Bypass traveling towards Highway 22.
Lane restrictions will be put into place to assure the loads are transported safely and efficiently. Although southbound traffic on Park Avenue likely won't be affected, the city is still asking residents to avoid that area as the load is going through to assure all drivers stay safe during the transport.
According to Diamond Heavy Hauling, the drivers of the load anticipate needing some time to turn right onto East 2nd Street after crossing the Mississippi River bridge along Highway 92. From there, the loads will go through the Park Avenue construction area before turning left onto U.S. 61 using the Park Avenue intersection.
Muscatine City Engineer Pat Lynch said in a press release that although the instance of trying to move a large load through a street in the middle of heavy construction is abnormal, they have been planning for this specific occasion since last year.
"The contractor for the Park Avenue Project will be assisting Muscatine public safety personnel and Muscatine staff in the movement of the load," Lynch said.
"We've really spent the last several weeks fine tuning what we needed to do in coordination with the contractor, our local Public Safety team, and the Iowa State Police," Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. "We're fairly confident that this will move through smoothly and we'll get them up to the Bypass without issue."