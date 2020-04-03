Due to continuing COVID concerns, EICC continues online learning through April 30

MUSCATINE - Last month, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) had announced that, following their Spring Break, all of their colleges in Clinton, Muscatine and Scott County would be making their classes online only until April 13.
Now, due to the COVID situation still being active and following advisement from government officials and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), EICC has made the decision to continue online classes until at least April 30. All campus buildings will continue to be closed as well.
“With so many other things extending at the same time and the recommendations from the CDC and the President saying to extend social distancing until the end of the month as well, we’re just following along with what we’re seeing from those guidelines,” said Alan Campbell, the Associate Director for Marketing & Communications at EEIC.
In a press release, EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said that the college will continue its commitment to the success of all its students during this time, ensuring that they reach their goals even while facing unexpected difficulties and changing circumstances.
“Obviously it’s been a tremendous amount of effort for both our faculty as well as our students to make the transition to online classes,” Campbell said, “But we’ve been very happy and very proud of the people who have been able to roll their sleeves up and make this transition. It was really a last minute notice, so given all the circumstances that have happened, we’re very pleased with how it’s turned out.”
However, Campbell still considered it a “work in progress”, and assured that they would continue to work on and improve this transition as the extension continues.
In addition, EICC has also decided that while all graduates would still receive their diplomas and degrees, they would be cancelling all mid-May commencement ceremonies, viewing the event as too big of a risk for potentially spreading COVID.
“I have to be honest, that was probably one of the most difficult decisions that we’ve had to make as a college that we’ve ever had to make,” he said, “It was a very sad for us to have to do that because we know how special it is for our students, but it just had to be done.”
However, the college has since sent graduating students emails regarding potential alternatives to the traditional commencement ceremonies. This could include holding virtual ceremonies, having separate ceremonies for each field - which could result in smaller groups - or even holding a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates the following year.
“We’ll pull together the ideas that we get, and we’ll definitely do something,” Campbell said, “it’s just that what that is has yet to be determined.” He added that both he and the college appreciate how adaptive their students have been during this time. “It’s not something that any of us would have looked forward to doing or are happy about doing, but it is what it is. So we’ll continue to look forward and keep doing what we can.”
