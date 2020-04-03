Due to continuing COVID concerns, EICC continues online learning through April 30

However, Campbell still considered it a “work in progress”, and assured that they would continue to work on and improve this transition as the extension continues.

In addition, EICC has also decided that while all graduates would still receive their diplomas and degrees, they would be cancelling all mid-May commencement ceremonies, viewing the event as too big of a risk for potentially spreading COVID.

“I have to be honest, that was probably one of the most difficult decisions that we’ve had to make as a college that we’ve ever had to make,” he said, “It was a very sad for us to have to do that because we know how special it is for our students, but it just had to be done.”

However, the college has since sent graduating students emails regarding potential alternatives to the traditional commencement ceremonies. This could include holding virtual ceremonies, having separate ceremonies for each field - which could result in smaller groups - or even holding a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates the following year.

“We’ll pull together the ideas that we get, and we’ll definitely do something,” Campbell said, “it’s just that what that is has yet to be determined.” He added that both he and the college appreciate how adaptive their students have been during this time. “It’s not something that any of us would have looked forward to doing or are happy about doing, but it is what it is. So we’ll continue to look forward and keep doing what we can.”

