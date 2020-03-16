Due to recommendation, schools across Muscatine county are closing for four weeks straight

MUSCATINE - For Muscatine County schools, this year’s Spring Break may last longer than anyone could have expected.
On Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds made a public recommendation, saying that Iowa schools should close for four weeks.
In her statement, Reynolds said that this recommendation was based on new information she had received from the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to the IDPH, there are currently 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of March 15. On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their own recommendation, asking that gatherings that would bring 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
While this recommendation did not specifically apply to schools or colleges, Reynolds said that it was this recommendation that convinced her to recommend closing schools in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Now is the time to move to the next level of response,” she said.
So far, Durant Community School District and Wilton Community School District have announced that they will be following Gov. Reynolds recommendation and will close for four weeks.
"We follow the guidelines of the governor, the IDPH and the CDC, and any time they make a recommendation, we're going to follow it," said Durant and Wilton Superintendent Joe Burnett, "We're trying to look out for our kids and our communities, and we're certainly in uncharted territory here. But ten years from now, they won't remember that we had to close schools, but if someone were to have contracted it due to us having school, that will never be forgotten."
While the District had originally announced last week that schools would be back in session after Spring Break, Muscatine Schools Superintendent Jerry Riibe reported that following Spring Break, Muscatine schools will be closed for an additional three weeks to comply with the governor’s recommendation.
Spring activities such as sports practice and the spring Driver’s Education class will also be suspended. “The buildings will be closed through this period of time,” Riibe said. In addition, the buildings will also be sanitized.
“Since so many of our students depend on us for nutrition needs, we’re also working through how we’re going to get breakfast and lunch to those kids that depend on us for those,” Riibe said, adding that he hopes that the district will be able to announce these procedures within the next few days. “I think we will be able to provide those services at various locations as sort of a grab-and-go situation.”
As for Superintendent Mike Van Sickle of Louisa-Muscatine schools, he said that they are communicating with other schools within their area as well as other schools south of them. “We’ll all put our heads together in reference to educational possibilities,” Sickle said, “There is a potential of a different plan, but as of right now we are definitely leaning towards that recommendation.”
With all this time off, many students, families and faculty members are wondering how schools will be able to make up these missed days. “A lot will determine if there is any concessions made by the state in reference to hours required or anything like that,” Sickle continued, saying that they are currently waiting on education plans.
He added that he and his fellow Iowa superintendents are working and communicating with each other as well as the Department of Education and the governor’s office to get clarification on the expectations of these schools in regards to making up days or possibly finding other means of teaching during extended quarantines.
“When we have clear expectation, then we can give a strategic plan in providing the education needed to the students,” Sickle said. He added that while the situation may be unfamiliar and extreme, he has confidence in his school’s community of staff and students as well as the rest of the state. “(Iowans) are typically good problem solvers, and I think that the plans that come out of this will be good and solid.”
“What we don’t know about this virus is whether or not in May or June if it’ll still be in a state that requires extreme caution,” said Riibe, “So I think we’re just going to take things as they come and try not to get ahead of our skis on this one, just to make sure we’re looking out for the safety of our students and community.”