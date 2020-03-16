Due to recommendation, schools across Muscatine county are closing for four weeks straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While the District had originally announced last week that schools would be back in session after Spring Break, Muscatine Schools Superintendent Jerry Riibe reported that following Spring Break, Muscatine schools will be closed for an additional three weeks to comply with the governor’s recommendation.

Spring activities such as sports practice and the spring Driver’s Education class will also be suspended. “The buildings will be closed through this period of time,” Riibe said. In addition, the buildings will also be sanitized.

“Since so many of our students depend on us for nutrition needs, we’re also working through how we’re going to get breakfast and lunch to those kids that depend on us for those,” Riibe said, adding that he hopes that the district will be able to announce these procedures within the next few days. “I think we will be able to provide those services at various locations as sort of a grab-and-go situation.”

As for Superintendent Mike Van Sickle of Louisa-Muscatine schools, he said that they are communicating with other schools within their area as well as other schools south of them. “We’ll all put our heads together in reference to educational possibilities,” Sickle said, “There is a potential of a different plan, but as of right now we are definitely leaning towards that recommendation.”