Dustin Joy appointed as new director at the National Pearl Button Museum

MUSCATINE – While he may have picked being a pilot as his career, Dustin Joy has always been a fan of museums and history.
Now, he hopes to use that passion to help his favorite museum – a museum that most Muscatine residents know very well.
Last week, it was announced that Dustin Joy would be the National Pearl Button Museum and and Industry Center’s newest museum director.
“I was an admirer of the Pearl Button museum,” Joy said, “I’ve always been impressed by the quality here and the story they have to tell, and I was just fortunate enough to talk the Board of Directors into thinking I might be worth a shot here.”
Previously, Joy was a captain on a regional jet, having worked at a Moline airline for 22 years. Unfortunately, this airline was one of the first to shut down permanently in April due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, Joy took this job loss in stride.
“I had already started thinking about doing something else,” he said, “Travel sounds good, but when you spend 180 nights a year in a hotel room, it gets a little old after a while.” Joy also wanted to spend more time with his wife and their three kids. Thankfully, it didn’t long for him to find a new career opportunity that was not only closer to home, but also fit with his “history buff” passions.
Being from Illinois City, about five miles away on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, Joy said that he and his family were very familiar with Muscatine. “We come over here all the time… and I could see that Muscatine was really blossoming as a community,” he said, “There’s so much happening here.”
Once he saw that the Pearl Button museum was looking for a new director, Joy decided to apply for it despite not having the traditional credentials needed for the position, liking the idea of being able to be a part of the growth happening in Muscatine. So, he sent what he called a “creative cover letter”, in which he showed his enthusiasm for history along with sharing how much he cared about and enjoyed the museum. It was this and his interview later on that earned him the job.
“In my travels all over the country, I’ve visited dozens of museums, and none are better than this one,” Joy said, “Obviously the Smithsonian and places like it have a bigger budget, but in terms of a small town museum that explains the wonderful history here, I don’t see anyone doing it better.”
While he can’t pick a single favorite exhibit, he said that he especially enjoys the sections of the museum related to the environment, such as their clam species exhibit, and the machines that used to make the famous pearl buttons. “There’s a lot here to see.”
Now that he has the job, Joy says that he hopes to be a "cheerleader" for the museum, something he considers to be an important part of the job. “Obviously, you have to bring in money… but I think that with anything like this, where you’re telling a story you want someone to hear that story,” Joy said, “Part of that is finding these people and telling them enough about it that they want to come in here and see what’s going on.”
Joy added that the former museum director, Terry Eagle, was good at supporting the museum and being its cheerleader, and he hopes that he can live up to the enthusiastic example that Eagle set. He is also grateful to be working with the museum’s office manager, Angie Weikert, as he gets settled in.
“She’s the office manager, but she’s really the brains of the whole outfit,” Joy said, “She knows everything about this place… so I’m very lucky to have her still on staff here to show me the ropes and teach me the ins and outs of everything.”
When asked if he had any specific goals as director, Joy said that while he would like to work on getting funding to try and do some expansion, allowing exhibits that are currently in storage to be put on display once more, his main job will always be to “do no harm” and assure that the museum stays open.
“The pearl button industry really did have a big impact in the Midwest, and I think that’s a story that people would be interested in if we can get them to come in and walk around,” Joy said, “This is an important story that I want to keep telling to the community.”
