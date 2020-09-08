Dustin Joy appointed as new director at the National Pearl Button Museum

Now that he has the job, Joy says that he hopes to be a "cheerleader" for the museum, something he considers to be an important part of the job. “Obviously, you have to bring in money… but I think that with anything like this, where you’re telling a story you want someone to hear that story,” Joy said, “Part of that is finding these people and telling them enough about it that they want to come in here and see what’s going on.”

Joy added that the former museum director, Terry Eagle, was good at supporting the museum and being its cheerleader, and he hopes that he can live up to the enthusiastic example that Eagle set. He is also grateful to be working with the museum’s office manager, Angie Weikert, as he gets settled in.

“She’s the office manager, but she’s really the brains of the whole outfit,” Joy said, “She knows everything about this place… so I’m very lucky to have her still on staff here to show me the ropes and teach me the ins and outs of everything.”

When asked if he had any specific goals as director, Joy said that while he would like to work on getting funding to try and do some expansion, allowing exhibits that are currently in storage to be put on display once more, his main job will always be to “do no harm” and assure that the museum stays open.

“The pearl button industry really did have a big impact in the Midwest, and I think that’s a story that people would be interested in if we can get them to come in and walk around,” Joy said, “This is an important story that I want to keep telling to the community.”

