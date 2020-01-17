MUSCATINE — Since July, the area known as Miller’s Hill (Fletcher Avenue) has been closed due to earth slides, and it doesn’t look like the area will reopen for traffic any time soon.
On July 3, a mass earth slide was discovered encroaching onto the section on Miller’s Hill, which stretches from Fletcher Avenue to Hershey Avenue. City officials closed the street from the top of Miller’s Hill to Hershey Avenue indefinitely as a safety measure.
Brian Stineman, director of public works, said earth slides on Miller’s Hill remain a possibility. During the Jan. 9 City Council meeting, he presented an update to council, detailing the cause and effects of the erosion-mass movement in the area.
The first recorded study of the movement was completed in 1973, but the area had been prone to movement before then. While the Roadway Maintenance Division removed soil and trees each time there was movement, lately there have been scarp, crown cracks and transverse cracks, indicating a large area with a much larger potential to move.
By Stineman’s estimate, this could be 450 to 500 dump truck loads worth of soil, and should the area move at the same time it would create a very serious incident.
“We know how important this road is to the people who live in the neighborhood,” Stineman said in a news release, “But the safety of the public is our primary concern and until those concerns are alleviated, we will keep the street closed.”
Miller’s Hill is the only connection between Lucas and Hershey from Houser to Main Street, Stineman said options were being considered. “But this is not the right time to attempt any work on the hillside in hopes of opening the street.”
