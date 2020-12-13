Eastern Iowa Community College receives $20,000 grant for nursing students

MUSCATINE – With many colleges and students being impacted by COVID-19, the software company Ellucian has stepped forward to provide the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope (PATH) scholarship to 25 colleges across the country.
Of the hundreds that applied, Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) was one of the 25 selected by Ellucian to receive a $20,000 grant to help their students.
Johnna Kerres, marketing relations coordinator with EICC, said that the college was very thankful to receive this grant.
“I think with any grant, it’s one of those things where you really hope you get it, but with so many others interested in it as well, you just never know how it’s going to turn out,” Kerres said.
Naomi DeWinter, Muscatine Community College President and EICC vice chancellor for student development, shared similar sentiments.
“We’re really delighted. Ellucian is the software we use for our students’ information systems, and they have customers across the United States… so it was a very competitive process,” DeWinter said. “We feel like we got their attention because we were very focused on the nursing students and the impact COVID-19 had on their learning, and so that’s what I think set us apart.”
With this grant, EICC has decided to support their currently enrolled nursing students. Because of the pandemic, many of these nursing students have experienced delays in finishing the coursework needed for their major.
“Nursing is our largest Career and Technical Program,” Kerres said. “We have 249 students district wide in Associate’s Degree Nursing (RN), 38 students in the Practical Nursing (LPN) program and 483 students in Pre-Nursing.”
One of the biggest delays for many these students has been not being able to complete their National Council License Examination (NCLEX) exam, which was originally scheduled for early December. The NCLEX exam is what regulatory boards across the country use to determine whether or not a student is ready for a nursing license.
“The NCLEX exams are such a big expense, and with the pandemic, some of our students couldn’t completely their coursework within the original timeline,” Kerres said. “So this kind of just helps them successfully pass those exams and hopefully get into the workforce faster so they can help with the pandemic.”
Through the PATH Scholarship grant, EICC will be able to cover the costs of the NCLEX exams for 43 nursing students who were in their last term of the college’s nursing program. This includes the licensing fee, additional exam preparation and NCLEX refresher courses as well as any extra costs relating to the NCLEX exam such as unexpected student expenses and access to Wi-Fi.
“Part of the process was to ask students for their feedback, and one after another they just expressed what we knew. Their shifts had been decreased due to the pandemic, so they weren’t able to work as much, and they weren’t able to sit for the NCLEX exam. They’ve kind of been in limbo for several months. They want to help with patients who have COVID-19, and so we really felt like this was a great use of this grant,” DeWinter said.
To learn more about the healthcare and nursing programs offered through EICC, visit eicc.edu/health.
