Eastern Iowa Community Colleges receives $20,000 grant for nursing students

“Nursing is our largest Career and Technical Program,” Kerres said. “We have 249 students district wide in Associate’s Degree Nursing (RN), 38 students in the Practical Nursing (LPN) program and 483 students in Pre-Nursing.”

One of the biggest delays for many these students has been not being able to complete their National Council License Examination (NCLEX) exam, which was originally scheduled for early December. The NCLEX exam is what regulatory boards across the country use to determine whether or not a student is ready for a nursing license.

“The NCLEX exams are such a big expense, and with the pandemic, some of our students couldn’t completely their coursework within the original timeline,” Kerres said. “So this kind of just helps them successfully pass those exams and hopefully get into the workforce faster so they can help with the pandemic.”

Through the PATH Scholarship grant, EICC will be able to cover the costs of the NCLEX exams for 43 nursing students who were in their last term of the college’s nursing program. This includes the licensing fee, additional exam preparation and NCLEX refresher courses as well as any extra costs relating to the NCLEX exam such as unexpected student expenses and access to Wi-Fi.