EICC gets $1 million career academy grant, hopes to build Career and Technical Education Center

Kelly said the timing of this grant was also perfect. With the $1 million, the college will need a bond referendum, which will be put to a vote on March 2, for additional funds. When asked, he said that he did not believe the college would be able to create their education center without the bond referendum passing.

“To create a vision this great of having career technical centers throughout the district, we really need a lot of partnerships," he said. "It takes the districts committing students, the college and the state committing to career technical education, and it’s also going to take the voters committing to the bond referendum.”

Once built, this regional center would offer education and support to high school students from eight different rural districts in throughout Clinton and Jackson County. The facility would also offer programs focused on agriculture, business, construction technology, CNC machining, healthcare and information technology.

“I really feel that everybody deserves the chance to participate in the future, and community colleges serve as that gateway to the middle class,” Kelly said. “What we’ll be able to do with the upwards of 40% of students who don’t have any post-secondary education, this gives us an opportunity to really create equitable ways for students in our community to engage in additional training and learn skills that will be useful in today’s marketplace.”

