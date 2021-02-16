EICC gets $1 million career academy grant, hopes to build Career and Technical Education Center

CLINTON COUNTY — It was announced Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the Career Academy Incentive Fund would award three $1 million grants to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC), Indian Hills Community College and Waterloo Community Schools.
To qualify for the grant, EICC had to serve a minimum of four different school districts and offer at least four career academies — which they offer at all three EICC campuses in Eastern Iowa.
Through these grants local high school students have access to regional centers that can provide additional education, skills and industry partnerships that may lead to careers.
In a press release, Reynolds said, “Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, in demand careers right here in Iowa. … I commend EICC, Indian Hills and Waterloo for their leadership in growing career academies to meet the needs of students, families, schools and employers in their local communities.”
EICC said it will be putting the $1 million toward Clinton Community College specifically in order to build a Career and Technical Education Center in the Crossroads Industrial Park in DeWitt.
“We’re super excited to receive this grant,” Brian Kelly, Clinton Community College president, said. “It’s a great opportunity and seeing that level of support is also really great. We worked very hard on this grant application, and dozens of people from the college and community contributed to it. … I thought we had a good chance, but it’s always very pleasant to see that your work has been recognized.”
Kelly said the timing of this grant was also perfect. With the $1 million, the college will need a bond referendum, which will be put to a vote on March 2, for additional funds. When asked, he said that he did not believe the college would be able to create their education center without the bond referendum passing.
“To create a vision this great of having career technical centers throughout the district, we really need a lot of partnerships," he said. "It takes the districts committing students, the college and the state committing to career technical education, and it’s also going to take the voters committing to the bond referendum.”
Once built, this regional center would offer education and support to high school students from eight different rural districts in throughout Clinton and Jackson County. The facility would also offer programs focused on agriculture, business, construction technology, CNC machining, healthcare and information technology.
“I really feel that everybody deserves the chance to participate in the future, and community colleges serve as that gateway to the middle class,” Kelly said. “What we’ll be able to do with the upwards of 40% of students who don’t have any post-secondary education, this gives us an opportunity to really create equitable ways for students in our community to engage in additional training and learn skills that will be useful in today’s marketplace.”