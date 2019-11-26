MUSCATINE — As of Tuesday, eight "emergency repair" areas of Muscatine are still being worked on by Heuer Construction.
The eight street sections will be under construction for an unknown amount of time. Heuer Construction is the prime contractor for the Full Depth Patching Project, which started July 15 for the purpose of constructing Portland Cement (P.C.) concrete curb and gutter, full depth patching, driveways, sidewalks, and handicap ramps.
The eight areas that will be affected by these repairs are Vista Court at Bidwell Road, Clay Street at Howard Avenue, Roscoe Avenue near 11th Street, Oregon Street near Earl Avenue, Benham Avenue at Oregon Street, Miles Avenue near Nebraska Street and Spinning Wheel Court at Tanglefoot.
The repairs being made at these areas will be full-depth patching with traffic control devices in place around work areas. The areas being prepared were not contained in the original Full Depth Patching Project contract, but were added once the city determined they did not have enough manpower to address these areas that needed immediate attention.
You have free articles remaining.
"(These areas) have gotten to the point that they need to be fixed before winter sets in," said Kevin Jenison, communications manager for the city of Muscatine. "With the demands on the public works staff for other projects, they just didn't have time to do them."
Jenison added that the "emergency" part of the repairs is more of a terminology that would allow these repairs to be added to the current contract with Heuer Construction. "There are a lot of spots that need to be repaired, but these are the ones that definitely need to be fixed the most before winter," he said.
Currently, it is unknown how long these repairs will take. While the Heuer Construction crew is planning on making these repairs as soon as possible, Jenison explained that the upcoming weather forecast isn't looking great for concrete work.
As for lane restrictions for each area, they will be dependent on weather conditions. In the meantime, drivers are urged to use caution when driving in or around these areas and to use alternate routes if possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.