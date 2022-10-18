Election official salaries discussed

MUSCATINE — While the 125 Muscatine County election workers will receive the same compensation in the November midterms as they have been getting, beginning in 2023, they will be getting a pay increase for working elections.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board approved the regular pay of $12 per hour for election supervisors and $10 per hour for election workers, plus mileage. Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said the county has plenty of election workers and has not had any problems with a shortage of workers. The resolution was approved unanimously.

“It’s recommended to pass this resolution so at audit time we are following what we also passed,” Vander Linden told the supervisors.

She went on to say that during the one election in 2023 the county would change the manner in which election officials are paid, saying they would be paid by the day rather than the hour. She explained currently election officers make about $186 per election and workers make $150 per election. She also said there are trainings during each year for election workers that they are paid for. She explained the change would make budgeting for elections easier.

Beginning in 2023, election officers will be paid $200 per day for working about 15½ hours. Election workers will make $160 for a 15 hour day. The absentee board team and post-election audit team would still be paid $10 per hour.

‘It will be a lot simpler process in the auditor’s office after elections because the claim sheets come back from all the polling officials and sometimes it is hard to read their writing or we are making calls to find out if they worked and that takes time,” Vander Linden said. “If we just have a per day stipend I think it would just be better all around.”

The supervisors had no questions on the proposal, commenting it made sense to pay the workers that way.