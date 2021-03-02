Emergency Manager reminds residents to listen for sirens and prepare for spring storms

MUSCATINE – With spring fast approaching, the familiar sound of storm sirens and the possible threats that follow may return as well.

Emergency Manager Brian Wright advises residents to prepare for any and all potential spring storms.

According to information provided by the Emergency Management Agency of Muscatine County, the county receives storms that on average can produce damaging winds, lighting, hail, and in severe instances, tornadoes.

The best way residents can prepare for severe storms is to have a plan in place when these storms arrive. When they hear the sirens, they should immediately head to a safe place indoors, whether that’s a basement or a windowless room. They should also have plans in place for if the electricity goes out in their home.

As for the sirens, residents are asked to contact the Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission at 563-288- 3909 if the siren near them doesn’t sound during one of the testing days.

The Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission announced it is in the process of updating the outdoor warning system sirens in preparation for the upcoming storm season. Four sirens that may be out of date will also be replaced.