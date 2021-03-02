Emergency Manager reminds residents to listen for sirens and prepare for spring storms

MUSCATINE – With spring fast approaching, the familiar sound of storm sirens and the possible threats that follow may return as well.
Emergency Manager Brian Wright advises residents to prepare for any and all potential spring storms.
According to information provided by the Emergency Management Agency of Muscatine County, the county receives storms that on average can produce damaging winds, lighting, hail, and in severe instances, tornadoes.
The best way residents can prepare for severe storms is to have a plan in place when these storms arrive. When they hear the sirens, they should immediately head to a safe place indoors, whether that’s a basement or a windowless room. They should also have plans in place for if the electricity goes out in their home.
As for the sirens, residents are asked to contact the Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission at 563-288- 3909 if the siren near them doesn’t sound during one of the testing days.
The Muscatine County Emergency Management Commission announced it is in the process of updating the outdoor warning system sirens in preparation for the upcoming storm season. Four sirens that may be out of date will also be replaced.
Though the focus of these updates is on Muscatine, other communities in the county area have already been updated. According to Wright, these communities include Atalissa, Conesville, Fruitland, Nichols, Stockton, West Liberty and Wilton.
Residents should keep in mind these sirens are tested on the first Monday of each month from April through October at 11 a.m.
For anyone interested in becoming a storm spotter, the National Weather Service will host several online training classes from March 9 to April 6. All classes are free and open to anyone regardless of experience; pre-registration is required.
Registration for each session will be limited to 250 people, and those in attendance will be able to submit questions via chat message in the GoToWebinar tool. Following the completion of these classes, each participant will receive an email with a certificate of attendance. For a full schedule of classes as well as more information on being a storm spotter, visit www.weather.gov/dvn/spotters.