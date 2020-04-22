Employee with positive COVID-19 case found at Muscatine Heinz plant last Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, a case of COVID-19 was found at the Kraft-Heinz plant in Muscatine.

While it is unknown how long the employee has had symptoms, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michael Mullen said. The employee was last at the plant on Friday, April 17 and is self-quarantining at home.

Human Resources Department at the plant contacted other employees who had been in close proximity with the person through contact tracing. The area where the employee worked was also shut down, deep cleaned and disinfected. There are no other known cases from the plant at this time.

“As always, the health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” Mullen said, “From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have asked any employee who feels unwell to stay home and seek medical assistance.”

He said Kraft-Heinz has contingency plans in place to keep all of their plants in operation while some of their employees stay home due to sickness.

Mullen said they have been and continue to implement safety measures in coordination with the CDC’s current guidelines. This includes encouraging employees to wear face coverings.