WAPELLO — The Louisa County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Advisory Council could face a shortage of time to finalize a tax referendum question at the same time the county’s three ambulance services are facing a growing financial crunch.

The council met Monday for its second meeting since being established by the supervisors earlier this year.

County Supervisor Shawn Maine, who was elected council chair at the beginning of the meeting, reviewed ambulance budget numbers with other council members to establish the current financial health of the county’s three ambulance services.

According to Maine’s review, all three services — the Morning Sun Ambulance Service (MSAS), Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) and the Louisa County (Columbus Junction) Ambulance Service (LCAS) — are projected to lose money be the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.

The numbers had been submitted by the services, with MSAS projecting an $8,738 deficit by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023; while the WCAS was forecasting a $9,598 shortfall. The LCAS was showing the most red ink, with an estimated negative balance of around $110,000.

The budget predictions in FY 24 showed some improvement, with the WCAS forecasting an $18,337 positive balance on June 30, 2024, while the LCAS estimated its ending year balance would be $67,942 in the red. The MSAS figures predicted a continued slide, with a $10,833 deficit.

Ambulance subsidies provided by the county were included in the Fiscal Years 23 and 24 figures, but in Fiscal Year 25, Maine indicated if the proposed EMS tax is approved by voters, the subsidies could end.

However, without the subsidies, the services end-of-year balances would significantly jump.

The MSAS figures showed a $54,297 deficit, LCAS had an estimated $118,226 shortfall and the WCAS projected $154,015 in the red.

Based on those possible deficits and the FY 24 valuation of the county, council members estimated the EMS tax would need to be around 54 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation to meet all the shortfalls and a 25% cushion to handle unexpected costs and contingencies.

Under Iowa law, a 75-cent per $1,000 tax levy can be approved by voters, but the council can set the vote for any amount under the level.

Regardless of the actual referendum amount, council members said they would need to mount a serious education program to gain the required 60% voter approval needed to get any tax measure passed.

The council members agreed a key point in any education effort would be to point out the impact to the community if the ambulance services were forced to stop operating because of the financial shortages.

Maine emphasized the operations were in jeopardy because the projected shortages were not sustainable and identified the consequences if those operations stopped.

“(What happens) if an ambulance (is needed) and nothing comes?” he asked.

When one council member suggested an injured or ill person would need to be transported by private vehicle, LCAS Executive Director Jim Ingham pointed out how those efforts could be life threatening themselves.

Ingham said over his 15-year EMS career he had been involved in two calls where there had been accidents involving private vehicles being used for EMS transports. Both resulted in fatalities.

The council will meet again at 6 p.m. April 24 at the Morning Sun Community Center.

In the meantime, Maine said he would contact county officials to obtain the latest valuation numbers and tax levy calculation.

Council members indicated they are looking to place the tax question on the ballot in November.