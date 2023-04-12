While a professionally shot screening of the play "Encore for Murder," written by Muscatine's Max Allan Collins, was canceled in March because of inclement weather, the screening has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. Friday, May 5, in Muscatine Community College's Black Box Theatre. Admission is free. The audience at the screening will be the first to see and hear about the newest venture, "Blue Christmas," written by Collins and to be shot entirely in Muscatine.
Encore rescheduled
