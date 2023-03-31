Due to predicted inclement weather, a screening of the play 'Encore for Murder' scheduled for Friday evening was postponed to a later date. Proceeds from the showings will be used to help fund a local feature film called 'Blue Christmas.'
top story editor's pick spotlight
Encore screening postponed
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Augustana Creative Therapies class performing plays for CASI members
On Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m., Muscatine Community College will be premiering the filmed version of the “Encore for Murder” hybrid-play at t…
MUSCATINE — In 1947, the first Mickey Spillane novel, “I, the Jury”, was published. This book would go on to inspire author and Muscatine nati…