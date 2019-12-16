MUSCATINE — On his first day on the job, the Chamber's newest CEO has big ideas for Muscatine.
"I see a lot of good things on the horizon for Muscatine and am looking forward to building off the strong foundation already here," Erik Reader said Monday.
Reader begins this week as the CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was formerly the executive director of the Downtown Rock Island Partnership. He replaces Greg Jenkins, who recently retired after six year. Jenkins began his new job as Muscatine's interim city administrator on Monday.
“This is a really unique opportunity from the standpoint of an organization overseeing a variety of different functions from Chamber of Commerce, economic development and tourism related aspects,” Reader said. GMCCI has “a long history of success” which he plans to build upon with his own ideas and expertise. “Entering into a role with such a strong foundation to leverage is something that I’m excited for and look forward to getting to know better as the weeks go on.”
Reader has spent the last eight years in the nonprofit sector, providing small business assistance, working with community groups in rural areas, serving as an administrator of a neighborhood revitalization project, and managing the day-to-day operations of Rock Island's downtown organization. He also started his own company, Reader Area Development, in 2011 to provide downtown revitalization strategies and assist with economic development.
“All of (my previous work) has been on the Illinois side of the river, but I am eager to discover more in Iowa,” said Reader. “In a way, it’s putting together many pieces that I’ve worked on over the past decade into one role.”
Jenkins will help him transition the first week, he said.
“Greg has done an excellent job steering the ship over the last six years and being able to pick is brain is a blessing," Reader said.
Reader plans to move to Muscatine in January, and is impressed by how friendly and welcoming Muscatine is.
“I’d love to hear more about the hopes, dreams and wishes for the future of their town from residents, business owners and community stakeholders,” Reader said, “My role has limitations, certainly, but I hope to be the best liaison and connector to the right places when possible.”
He encourages people to reach out to him. His office is at Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 100 West 2nd St., and can be reached at ereader@muscatine.com.
