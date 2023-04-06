MUSCATINE — During a visit to Muscatine County as part of her River to River tour of Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst, R, said her focus is on small business and stressed the importance of childcare.

Ernst said the reauthorization and modernization of the U.S. Small Business Administration is one of the top goals of the senate this year. It is a discussion the senate hasn’t held in over 20 years. Ernst said small business has changed over the years and it is paramount to make sure government keeps up with changes in business. Prior to a visit to the Kraft Heinz facility in Muscatine to meet with leadership and hold an employee town hall meeting, Ernst met with local media. She commented that so far she has visited 40 of the 99 counties in Iowa so far this year.

“A lot of small businesses have a lot of different concerns and one is child care,” she said. ‘Child care has been important because they don’t have enough workers and we have a number of women who have had to exit the workforce during COVID because they did not have child care.”

She explained getting child care, especially in more rural areas, is difficult. She did say that for the members of the workforce to go back to work, it was a necessity. Ernst hopes to work with state and local officials to provide child care opportunities through incentives.

Ernst commented in Iowa over 98 percent of employees are employed by a small business. She said there are many small businesses along the main street of Iowa towns. She also said farmers are consider small business owners.

She also said the 2023 farm bill is at the head of senate discussions. The previous farm bill, which was enacted in December 2018 expires in 2023. It is a package of legislation that determines farming livelihoods, how food is produced and what kids of foods are produced.

Ernst also responded to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“I think that is horribly politically motivated and it sets a very dangerous precedent,” she said. “I think if any prosecutor decides to go after a political figure they are weaponizing our justice system.”

She said, especially with Trump being indicted after the statute of limitations was up on the alleged charge of falsifying records, it could threaten anyone who has ever worked in government.

“When we are distracted and going after all these political figures, what are we really doing about crime in the United States?” she asked.