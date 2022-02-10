Escucha Mi Voz objects to project acceptance

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The acceptance by the Columbus Junction City Council of an apparent low bid on a wastewater treatment project ended in a maelstrom of shouted complaints, criticisms and protests Wednesday.

Around 30 members of the regional chapter of the advocacy group Escucha Mi Voz (Hear My Voice) and other local residents attended the meeting. Members of the group attempted to repeat their earlier efforts to get city officials to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money on essential and excluded workers and not the wastewater project, but Mayor Mark Huston cut them off.

During a public hearing on the plans and specifications and other details of the project Huston asked if there were any comments. After no one spoke, he closed the hearing and moved forward with another public hearing on the city’s proposed maximum property tax for Fiscal Year 2023.

At that point, Emily Sinnwell, Iowa City, who has served as a Spanish interpreter during earlier meetings with the city council and the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, asked if the group would be allowed to comment on the wastewater project.

Huston then reopened the hearing, but cautioned the group to stick to the issue of the hearing, which he pointed out, dealt with the project’s plans and specifications, contract form and estimated project cost.

When several in the audience attempted to tie funding the city has received from the ARP to the project, Huston reminded the group why the public hearing was being held.

“I’m not interested in talking about the financing (of the project),” he said, asking if there were any questions on the plans and other public hearing topics.

When another audience member then asked when the council would decide on settling the financing of the project, Huston said that would be decided at the council’s Feb. 23 meeting.

“We’ll vote on all the American Rescue Plan funds that we either received or are proposed to receive in two weeks,” he told the group, before saying he would then move on to the next public hearing.

Although that initially quieted the crowd and the meeting moved on to project bids and other business, no one in the group left; and at the end of the meeting emotions erupted between the audience members and city officials.

Jill Forbes, a rural Columbus Junction resident and a member of the area LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) council, asked city officials to clarify what the public could expect in two weeks. She pointed out city officials had already informally declared the city would be using the ARP money that had previously been received for the wastewater project.

Huston said it would be an agenda item and eligible to be voted on by the council.

“You are welcome to attend and if there is something new you want to present, we’ll listen, but there is no need to go over the same stuff,” he said, briefly arguing with Sinnwell over the ARP eligibility of various activities, including infrastructure projects.

“I have (the list). What’s the last thing listed?” he challenged Sinnwell, who had been pointing out assistance to essential and excluded workers was allowed.

“I think you know,” Sinnwell said, apparently acknowledging infrastructure projects were on the list, which prompted council member Frank Best to reply.

“Do you know why it’s in there. This is a project we were forced to do and you will pay for it,” he said, his voice rising as other audience members joined into a crescendo of comments, yells and chants.

“I live here,” one person shouted at Best, who eventually barked an option if she or others disagreed with the council’s decision.

“Run for office,” he hollered to the group shortly after Huston adjourned the meeting.

In action during the meeting, the council accepted a $1,458,300 bid from Spectra Build, Wapello, to complete the wastewater treatment project.

The council also agreed to a new three-year recycling contract with Adams Sanitation, Morning Sun. The new contract, which will begin March 1, will raise monthly recycling from $6.70 to $7.40 per residence.

