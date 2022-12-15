Essential service proposal draws no comments

WAPELLO — There still have been no general public comments over a proposal to identify Emergency Medical Services as essential services in Louisa County, after the Louisa County Board of Supervisors held the second of three planned public hearings on the issue on Tuesday.

There were no oral or written comments from the general public during the first public hearing that was held Dec. 6, although the supervisors and supervisor-elect/Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine did discuss the proposal. The latest hearing lasted about 15 minutes.

According to past discussions, identifying EMS as an essential service is the required first step in a process that county and other local officials have indicated will lead to a tax referendum next year.

If a 60% supermajority of voters support the anticipated tax, the revenue would then be used to fund ambulance services in the county. Currently three separate services operate in the county.

Two, the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) and the Louisa County/Columbus Junction Ambulance Service (LCAS), are under municipal management; while the Morning Sun Ambulance Service remains a private, nonprofit organization.

All three currently receive varying financial subsidies from the county, but that funding comes from the county’s general fund and must be reapproved annually by the board of supervisors.

The third public hearing for the EMS designation is set for Dec. 20. If there is no change in the public’s reaction, the supervisors are expected to approve a final resolution, which will then lead to the next step in the process, establishing a Louisa County EMS System Advisory Council.

The council will assist in researching and addressing the service needs of the county and guide implementation of a program to meet those needs. The proposed tax, which is expected to be a local option income surtax and/or property tax assessment, will then be used to finance EMS services in the county.

How the council will be composed and other details still need to be determined.

In other action on Tuesday, the board met with Louisa County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Adam Caudle for his monthly department update.

Caudle reported he was currently working on 29 claims and reminded the board that over $220,000 in monthly compensation and pension payout funding was being provided to Louisa County veterans.

He also told the board that county veterans affairs commissioner Andy Beaver had agreed to serve a second term.

Caudle said he had also been a speaker at the Wapello Cub Scouts Nov. 20 flag burning ceremony; and attended ceremonies marking Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Operation Green Light had also been a success, he added.

County engineer Adam Shutt also met with the board for his regular weekly update.

Responding to a question from supervisor chair Brad Quigley, Shutt said bids for the widening of Iowa Highway 92 was scheduled for January. Quigley said the improvements, which Shutt said Iowa transportation officials had indicated should be completed in one season, were needed to handle the approximately 7000 vehicles that travel daily between Columbus Junction and U.S. Highway 218.

The local officials also indicated they would closely monitor proposed detours once that work started to guard against damage and other concerns.

In final action, the board approved the appointment of Doug Boyer as one of two supervisor representatives on the county compensation board.