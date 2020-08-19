Eulenspiegel Puppets premiere two new shows this month, including their first drive-in show

WEST LIBERTY — The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is continuing their summer programming with two more August shows – both of them premiering for the first time ever.
This Sunday, Aug. 23, Eulenspiegel will be performing Magical Fish and Mermaids at 2 p.m. in Ron-de-Voo Park in West Liberty. Magical Fish and Mermaids includes two stories and a song, featuring a Grimm’s Fairy Tale and a Canadian folk tale that are tied together with the song, “The Keeper of the Eddystone Light”.
Monica Leo, who helped form Eulenspiegel and will be the sole puppeteer performing Sunday’s show, said that she was excited for the chance to use Bohemian style rod marionettes. “They’re one of my favorite styles of puppets,” she said, “Years and years ago when I was in Prog, I bought one, took it apart to see how it worked, and I’ve been making and working with them ever since.”
The performance will also be streamed for online audiences through the Eulenspiegel Facebook page, something that Eulenspiegel has only been doing recently due to the current pandemic.
“On the whole, it’s gone pretty well,” Leo said, in reference to the streamed performances, “We had a little problem the last time before the temperature was so high that day that the camera overheated, so the people who were watching the livestream ended up getting audio but no video.” Because of this, Leo has sad that they are planning on doing this particular show again someday so that those who missed out can still see it.
While their in-person audiences at the park have been small enough that they haven’t had to worry about people sitting too close together, their streaming audiences have been bigger than Leo expected. “Some people watch them afterwards because they stay on Facebook,” she said, “The first livestream we did, I didn’t initially think that many people were watching, but it’s at about 500 views.”
Another pleasant surprise from the addition of these streamed performances, Leo adds, that her puppeteer friends from other states and even countries have been able to watch.
“I have relatives from all over the world too,” she said, “After the June livestream, my cousin’s daughter in Hamburg messaged me and said that she, her five-year-old daughter and her husband had watched the livestream and it had been her daughter’s bedtime story. So that was cool to hear, and it’s kind of the silver lining that I hadn’t expected.”
Then on Sunday, Aug. 30, Eulenspiegel will be premiering another new show, Shenanigans: Animals in Charge!, at Geyer Farm near Oxford for a special ‘drive-in’ performance in honor of Ag Arts Field Day.
“Ag Arts is a non-profit run by Mary Swander,” said Leo, “It promotes agriculture and the arts in collaboration.” This will be the first time they have ever performed a drive in, but Leo believes that they are well prepared for it. This show will also be livestreamed through the Ag Arts Facebook page.
As for the show itself, it takes inspiration from some of the “animals in lockdown” stories from the news. These include penguins touring museums and zoos, the alligator that went into an empty Florida shopping mall, the geese that walked along the Las Vegas strip and more.
“We’re having a lot of fun working on it and rehearsing it,” Leo said. She also hopes that they'll be able to turn this show into a series, performing it at the Iowa City Municipal Airport, where they've also been having outdoor movies on Friday nights.
For those wishing to attend these shows in person, masks and social distancing are required, and those interested in each show should call (319) 627-2487 or (319) 855-0602 for further details.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!