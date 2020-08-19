Eulenspiegel Puppets premiere two new shows this month, including their first drive-in show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is continuing their summer programming with two more August shows – both of them premiering for the first time ever.

This Sunday, Aug. 23, Eulenspiegel will be performing Magical Fish and Mermaids at 2 p.m. in Ron-de-Voo Park in West Liberty. Magical Fish and Mermaids includes two stories and a song, featuring a Grimm’s Fairy Tale and a Canadian folk tale that are tied together with the song, “The Keeper of the Eddystone Light”.

Monica Leo, who helped form Eulenspiegel and will be the sole puppeteer performing Sunday’s show, said that she was excited for the chance to use Bohemian style rod marionettes. “They’re one of my favorite styles of puppets,” she said, “Years and years ago when I was in Prog, I bought one, took it apart to see how it worked, and I’ve been making and working with them ever since.”

The performance will also be streamed for online audiences through the Eulenspiegel Facebook page, something that Eulenspiegel has only been doing recently due to the current pandemic.