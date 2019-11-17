Eulenspiegel Puppets founder Monica Leo uses puppets on a stick in front of a changing background stage called a "cranky" on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa. She enjoys this type of stage because it's old fashioned and low-tech.
This marionette puppet is a jester named Eulenspiegel, based on the character for whom the Eulenspiegel Puppets are named, on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa. He hangs in the office of founder Monica Leo, who purchased it in Prague.
Monica Leo, founder of the Eulenspiegel Puppets, walks from her office to the back room on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Eulenspiegel Puppets founder Monica Leo uses puppets on a stick in front of a changing background stage called a "cranky" on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa. She enjoys this type of stage because it's old fashioned and low-tech.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
This marionette puppet is a jester named Eulenspiegel, based on the character for whom the Eulenspiegel Puppets are named, on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St., West Liberty, Iowa. He hangs in the office of founder Monica Leo, who purchased it in Prague.
MUSCATINE — Eulenspiegel Puppets returns to Musser Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 to entertain and educate children and families.
Known for its original scripts, live music and handcrafted puppets and sets, the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is a non-profit company based in Iowa that promotes the art of puppetry and story through their shows and workshops.
Founded in 1974, the company tours nationally and internationally, though still finds time to reach out locally and perform shows in their home state.
“We’re just so lucky that they’re in West Liberty,” said Betty Collins, the children’s librarian at Musser Public Library, “which means they’re close at hand. They’ve had many shows here at Musser, and no matter the size of the crowd, people who come to their shows are always glad they came.”
For next Tuesday’s performance, Eulenspiegel Puppets will perform ‘The Big Election’, starring Benny P. (for Progress) Beaver and Terry E. (for Environment) Turtle. These two forest animals will be campaigning for the title of Leader of the Beasts while Madame Owl keeps the audience informed from the top of her tree.
Kids will listen to their stump speeches, learn a song about voting, and then decide who they want to be the leader by voting at the end of the show. Kids will receive an ‘I Voted’ sticker for their participation. This show is meant to teach kids about the election process in a fun and entertaining manner.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“(Eulenspiegel Puppets) really do have a beautiful sense of artistry and a sense of humor,” Collins said. “It should be a very fun show, but there’ll also be a big educational piece in it, plus kids get to participate. So it’s just a really fun time that we’re looking forward to.”
The library will be open until 9 p.m. that night.
“Our library is a very hands-on learning type of place, plus all the books, and we just love to see kids leaving with books in their hands.”
Musser is no longer charging late fees on childrens’ books and materials (though they still have to be returned), Collins said.
“We love connecting to the community, and we’re always happy to see families coming in to the library,” said Collins, “It’ll likely be a cold and gloomy night next Tuesday, but if families come to this show they’ll be surrounded by color and music and plenty of good company.”
082318-qct-fea-puppets-001
082318-qct-fea-puppets-002
082318-qct-fea-puppets-003
082318-qct-fea-puppets-004
082318-qct-fea-puppets-005
082318-qct-fea-puppets-007
082318-qct-fea-puppets-008
082318-qct-fea-puppets-009
082318-qct-fea-puppets-010
082318-qct-fea-puppets-011
082318-qct-fea-puppets-012
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.